Ex-Steelers Pro Bowler Signs Deal With New Team

A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has found a new home.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, August 15, the Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Joe Schobert.

“The #Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert, source said, some important help at a key spot,” said Rapoport. “Schobert, who starred for the #Browns and most recently was with the #Steelers, recently tried out in Denver. He helps fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith.”

The 28-year-old linebacker most recently starred for the Steelers, appearing in 16 games and posting 112 tackles — his fifth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. Schobert played with the Jacksonville Jaguars the year prior and spent the four prior seasons with the Cleveland Browns, clinching a Pro Bowl berth in 2017.

Report: Schobert Passed on Other Teams to Sign With Broncos

According to Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV, Schobert had actually recently bought a home in Sedalia, Colorado. Lombardi reports that Schobert passed on other teams’ offers to play for the Broncos.

“Played golf with Joe couple weeks ago,” says Lombardi. “He bought a house in the Sedalia area. This will be his forever home. Desperately wanted the Broncos to sign him so he could stay home. Passed on offers from other teams. Broncos finally called. Good for Joe.”

Schobert was acquired via trade by the Steelers prior to the start of the 2021 season. However, he was released during the offseason as a cap casualty, with Pittsburgh saving $7.8 million upon his release. Schobert was released by the Steelers shortly after they signed inside linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year deal.

With Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith sidelined for four-to-six weeks due to a dislocated elbow, Schobert will look to compete with fellow free agent signee Alex Singleton for Griffith’s starting linebacker spot.

Analyst Urges Steelers to Trade Mason Rudolph

The Steelers may have a decision to make by the end of the preseason.

As it appears more and more likely that Pittsburgh will start Mitch Trubisky entering the season, the Steelers may have to decide whether or not they want to retain veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph is entering his fifth season with the club and has 10 starts to his name. However, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Steelers should trade the 27-year-old quarterback.

“While Rudolph could conceivably still win the starting job, it’s more realistic that Trubisky ends up claiming the role with Pickett learning behind him and preparing to take over in the future,” says Kay. “Speculation has been swirling throughout the offseason that Pittsburgh would deal Rudolph for a low price. There hasn’t been much interest so far, but that could change as preseason injuries mount and opportunities become available.”

Rudolph had a productive performance in the Steelers’ preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks, throwing a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver George Pickens. He finished the game with a 100.1 quarterback rating.

However, Mitch Trubisky also threw a touchdown pass of his own, posting a 126.8 quarterback rating. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the game-winning touchdown pass while posting a game-high 132.6 quarterback rating.

No one will blame the Steelers if they opt to retain Rudolph due to his familiarity with the system. But if Pittsburgh feels comfortable enough with Trubisky and Pickett as their top two quarterbacks, the Steelers should fetch whatever value they can get out of Rudolph via trade.