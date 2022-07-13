Ex-Steelers Pro Bowler Makes Final Decision for 2022 Season

A notable ex-Pro Bowler of the Pittsburgh Steelers is making his future plans very clear.

Le’Veon Bell, who starred for the Steelers for the first six years of his career from 2013 until 2018, is now looking to carve out a second career in boxing. Bell is scheduled to face fellow veteran NFL running back Adrian Peterson in a boxing exhibition on July 30. However, Bell is stressing that this is not a one-time thing.

In fact, he’s saying he’s committing to boxing and won’t be playing during the 2022 season.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL Media:

“Boxing is something that, you know, they always say it’s something you can’t play boxing,” says Gordon. “Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing because I kind of knew that was what I wanted to transition to. This year, I know I’m not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing. So, this transition for me has kind of been like, I guess, another opportunity for me. I’m just ready to showcase what I’m about.”

Bell’s Career Appears to Be Winding Down

While Bell hasn’t been a full-time starter since the 2019 season with the New York Jets, he’s managed to stick around in the league. The 30-year-old running back most recently spent the 2021 season split between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bell appeared in five games for the Ravens before finishing out the season appearing in three games for the Buccaneers.

The veteran back is obviously best known for his tenure in Pittsburgh where he quickly emerged as one of the top backs in the league. After a rough rookie season that saw him average just 3.5 yards per carry, Bell erupted for 1,361 rushing yards and 83 receptions for 854 receiving yards in his sophomore campaign. At his peak, Bell was a four-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowl selection between 2014 and 2017.

Bell Explains His ‘Patient’ Style Serves Him Well in Boxing

Bell — who is well-known for his patient style of running — says that trait is doing him well in his transition from football to boxing.

“I obviously feel like I’m more quick than 99% of the people that I’m going to be in the ring with,” Bell said. “My speed, my quickness, my timing, it’s really going to be unmatched. It’s kind of hard to explain in terms of football and try to translate it to boxing, but just my style of football you try and turn the field more and you can see. Like, people say I’m patient. I pick my holes this, that and the other – it’s just really all timing.

Over the past two seasons, Bell has served as a role player rather than a star on his teams, playing for four different organizations alone in that time frame. However, he started just four games while racking up 97 carries on 429 yards and four touchdowns.

Considering Bell is ancient by running back standards — his 1,595 carries are more than any active NFL back except for Mark Ingram and Ezekiel Elliott — it’s probably wise that the former Steelers back focuses on boxing moving forward rather than football.