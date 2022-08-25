Ex-Steelers Veteran Bolts for Deal With NFC Contender: Report

A former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran is signing a deal with one of the NFC’s top teams shortly after being released.

As reported by SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan on Wednesday, August 24, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing linebacker Genard Avery. Avery had been released by the Steelers as they trimmed their roster down to 80 players on August 22.

“Veteran OLB Genard Avery is signing with the #Buccaneers, source said,” said Caplan.

Avery’s Release by Steelers Considered a Surprise

The 27-year-old linebacker’s release was an unexpected one as he was expected to be one of their top outside linebacker options. Avery started 12 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, posting 43 tackles in the first extended starting action of his career.

Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor of ESPN explained that the decision likely has to do with Pittsburgh being impressed by 23-year-old former undrafted free agent Hamilcar Rashad.

“Really surprised Steelers released OLB Genard Avery,” said Pryor. “They’ve liked Hamilcar Rashed, but I didn’t realize they liked him *this* much.”

Tommy Jaggi, editor of Fan Sided’s Still Curtain, was also baffled by the move.

“The decision to cut Genard Avery was somewhat baffling,” said Jaggi. “I thought he looked decent as a pass rusher during the preseason. Are the Steelers really that confident in Hamilcar Rashed, or is there a signing in their future?”

Meanwhile, Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers simply cut Avery because he wasn’t a fit for their defense.

“Steelers cut OLB Genard Avery because they didnt think he was a fit for their defense, nothing more,” says Dulac. “Will start and look at Hamilcar Rashed (#46) against the Lions, but OLB pickup after cuts still in play.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin explained the decision to release the veteran linebacker considering the team’s lack of experience at outside linebacker on the depth chart.

“It was roster reductions, we make decisions based on what we think positions us to put together the best 53, and we’re appreciative of his efforts, but we made the decision to move on,” Tomlin said shortly after Avery’s release.

Why Buccaneers Signed Avery

Avery — who has started just 17 of his 53 career games — figures to play a special teams role with the Buccaneers. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained the team’s decision to sign Avery shortly after his release.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“Bowles on new OLB Genard Avery: ‘He’s a good pass-rusher and a good teams player. We thought it was a value to have him. Rather than look for somebody like that in the middle of the season in case someone gets hurt, we thought it’d be a value to have him right now.'”

Considering his lack of fit with the Steelers and the Buccaneers’ eagerness to use Avery in a special teams role — he’s played at least 85 special teams snaps in each of the last four seasons — the veteran linebacker has a decent chance of making the team’s 53-man roster.