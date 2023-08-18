Steelers Projected to Trade Starting Offensive Lineman

With the Pittsburgh Steelers completing training camp, the final 53-man roster for the team is coming into picture. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora predicted that the final roster will not include one of the team’s starting offensive linemen from the 2022 season.

Kozora projected that 26-year-old Kevin Dotson will not make the team. Kozora seemed to imply he will be a cut candidate, but before having to cut Dotson, Kozora expects the Steelers to trade the fourth-year lineman.

“He could make it [the roster] – he’s one of the team’s top nine linemen, no question – but I just don’t think he’s a good scheme fit,” Kozora wrote. “And to go from starter to inactive … it would make sense for the team to just move on. Plus, he’s fighting a shoulder injury.

“I think the Steelers find a trade partner and get back a seventh-round pick. From who, I don’t yet know.”

Kevin Dotson Predicted Not to Make Steelers Roster

The Steelers drafted Dotson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. By the end of his rookie season, he had become a regular starter for Pittsburgh at left guard.

He started nine games at left guard in 2021, but an ankle injury in Week 10 ended his season.

Last year, Dotson started all 17 games at left guard. He took all but two of his offensive snaps at the position as well.

But based on the moves along the offensive line the Steelers made this past offseason, it’s not surprising that Dotson could be the odd man out.

In free agency, Pittsburgh signed both guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig. James Daniels, who the Steelers added in free agency last offseason, is projected to again start at right guard.

Those are the only three guards that Kozora predicted the Steelers to keep on their 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh’s Projected 2023 Offensive Line

Also in Kozora’s projection of the Steelers’ roster, the team only kept one center — starter Mason Cole. Obviously, in that scenario Pittsburgh would have just four interior offensive linemen.

Kozora predicted the Steelers to keep most of their offensive line depth at tackle. He wrote that the team will keep Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor and Spencer Anderson.

Anderson’s versatility was one of the primary reasons he made Kozora’s final roster for Pittsburgh instead of Dotson.

“Anderson has played all five spots in camp, and the quality of his play earns him a spot on the 53,” wrote Kozora. “He’s a good athlete with a high IQ.

“Don’t get caught up with Anderson being listed with the tackles. He can play anywhere but has seen the most amount of time this summer at tackle.”

Moore and Jones will man left tackle while Okorafor will likely start at right tackle. Seumalo, Cole and Daniels will then start at left guard, center and right guard, respectively.

In reserve, Herbig will provide depth along the interior of the Pittsburgh line while Anderson can play anywhere.

Whether it’s for a scheme reason or not, it makes sense that Dotson wouldn’t fit on Pittsburgh’s roster. Since he won’t start and the Steelers don’t need the extra depth, he could be worth more to the team as a trade piece.

That’s true even if dealing him results in only receiving a late Day 3 selection.