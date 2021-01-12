Former Steelers FB, ‘Bus Driver’ Dies at 52

Just a few weeks after the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, another stalwart from the 1990s Steelers has died. Today, Eastern Kentucky University announced the passing of former Steelers fullback Tim Lester at the age of 52.

The EKU Football family is heartbroken by the passing of Tim Lester. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/NDWIojaIpE — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) January 12, 2021

Tim Lester: ‘The Bus Driver’

Lester was a tenth-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in 1992 (255th overall). He played three seasons with the Rams, and in the last two of those seasons he blocked for running back Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis, whom Los Angeles drafted in the first round in 1993.

He moved on to the Steelers in 1995, where Bettis joined him via trade a year later. The pair occupied Pittsburgh’s backfield for four seasons, before Lester joined the Dallas Cowboys for one final NFL season.

But Lester is best-remembered as a member of the Steelers, and his consistently strong work as a blocker for Bettis earned him the nickname of ‘The Bus Driver.’

During his four seasons in Pittsburgh, Lester played in 47 games with 34 starts, but had just 15 carries for 38 yards and two rushing touchdowns, which speaks to his value as a blocker.

All told, Lester played in 93 NFL games with 53 starts, totaling 33 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 47 receptions for 331 yards.

Lester played in Super Bowl XXX as a member of the Steelers, and after his NFL career came to a close he started a non-profit organization called Pigskin Academy, “which mentors, tutors, prepares and trains at-risk athletes to be successful on and off the field,” according to EKU’s Hall of Fame page.

Former teammates and members of the NFL have already started tweeting out their condolences, including former Steelers teammate Brentson Buckner, who played on the defensive line in Pittsburgh between 1994 and 1996.

Rest In Power…One of the truest teammates ever….Tim Lester…1Love pic.twitter.com/iObPf6uYGD — Brentson Buckner (@faithbeforefame) January 12, 2021

College Career at Eastern Kentucky

Tim Lester played his college football for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, where he was an all-Ohio Valley Conference running back from 1988-1991. During the four seasons in which he played, the Colonels compiled a 42-8 record, won three OVC titles and advanced to the semifinals of the I-AA playoffs twice. He was inducted into the EKU Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tim Lester’s Cause of Death?

No cause of death has been announced by the family. But a tweet from former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson hints that Lester may have passed away due to COVID-19.

Former Bengals tackle indicates Tim Lester, former Steelers fullback, may have died from COVID-19 https://t.co/kmzK3io19Z — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 12, 2021

This dovetails with a report from the Milton Herald, a local newspaper in Georgia, which indicates that Lester died from COVID-19 complications.

Former NFL fullback Tim Lester, founder of the Milton Steelers youth football program, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, due to complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 52. https://t.co/idRPsArRF9 — Milton Herald (@miltonherald) January 12, 2021

In September of last year, the son of former Steelers offensive tackle Jamain Stephens Sr. passed away at the age of 20. A week later, the Stephens family announced that Jamain Jr. died from a blood clot to the heart after testing positive for COVID-19.

