Ex-Steelers Linebacker Sued in Ugly ‘Shared Driveway Dispute’: Report

Things are tense between free agent NFL linebacker Anthony Chickillo and his next-door neighbor, a C-suite executive at a Tampa-based cybersecurity company. At least that’s the picture painted by a lawsuit filed by Michael and Charlotte Baker, who allege that Chickillo “repeatedly and intentionally restricts access” to their Carrollwood, Fla. drive and home, this according to Diti Kohli of the Tampa Bay Times.

“The couple says Chickillo and his guests park vehicles on the common entrance and on the Bakers’ property. He also has placed trees and other landscaping elements unreasonably in designated shared spaces,” writes Kohli, who notes that “when the couple attempts to use the space, Chickillo encourages his guests to confront them.”

According to the lawsuit, there has been at least one “violent interaction” between Chickillo’s girlfriend, Cheyenne Autumn Snow, and Charlotte Baker, who is CEO of Digital Hands, a managed cybersecurity services provider with offices in Tampa and San Antonio.

Snow is alleged to have “repeatedly batter[ed] Mrs. Baker’s head and face with a no trespassing sign,” before allegedly swearing at her and yelling at her to “get off my f***ing property.”

According to Kohli, “[t]he Bakers are seeking damages for trespassing and a court order prohibiting Chickillo from blocking the use of the driveway.”

Chickillo Was Arrested in Pennsylvania in 2019

It’s not Anthony Chickillo’s first involvement with the legal system. In October 2019 Chickillo was arrested on misdemeanor assault and mischief charges after a “domestic situation” involving his girlfriend. The charges were later withdrawn, and he was permitted to return to the active roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

Chickillo was a backup outside linebacker for the Steelers between 2015-19, during which time he appeared in 65 games (with nine starts), responsible for 108 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Pittsburgh went on to release him in March 2020, ostensibly to save money on its salary cap, though the move resulted in $1,097,500 in “dead money” hitting Pittsburgh’s salary cap, the team’s fourth-largest dead money charge in 2020.

Chickillo Spent Time with 2 NFL Teams in 2020

In mid-May of 2020 Chickillo inked a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans subsequently cut him in September of last year before signing him to its practice squad. Shortly afterward the Denver Broncos plucked him off the Saints’ practice squad and he went on to appear in 11 games, contributing 11 total tackles (seven solo), with one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

At the moment, the 28-year-old Tampa native remains a free agent.

According to Hillsborough County Florida property records, he bought his single-family lakefront home in May 2017 for $835,000.

