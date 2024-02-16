Former Steelers WR Coach Frisman Jackson Finds New Team: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers replaced former wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson with Zach Azzanni this offseason. But Jackson has found a new home.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on February 15 that the Seattle Seahawks are hiring Jackson as their wide receivers coach.

Seattle will be Jackson’s fourth NFL stop. In 2017, he coached wide receivers for the Tennessee Titans. He held the same role for the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21.

Jackson was also the Panthers offensive pass game coordinator in 2021.

The past two seasons, Jackson coached wide receivers in Pittsburgh.