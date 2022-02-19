Pittsburgh Steelers G.M. Interview Tracker

On the afternoon of Friday February 18, 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers formally acknowledged that they have interviewed four more candidates for the team’s soon-to-be-open general manager position, bringing the total number of candidates to ten.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position over the past two weeks:

• John Wojciechowski (Green Bay Packers)

• Morocco Brown (Indianapolis Colts)

• Dan Morgan (Carolina Panthers)

• John Spytek (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 18, 2022

That includes Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan, who has been in his role since May 2021. Prior to that Morgan spent three years as director of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills.

Morgan played the entirety of his seven-year NFL playing career with the Panthers, who selected him No. 11 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. The former Miami Hurricanes star made 59 starts at linebacker during that time and recorded a total of 390 tackles, with seven sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and a half-dozen fumble recoveries. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2004 and is perhaps best remembered for the 18 tackles (11 solo) he recorded in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the New England Patriots.

The names of the other three candidates announced on February 18 also came to light over the past few weeks, with Tampa Bay’s vice president of player personnel John Spytek identified by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Friday February 11.

The #Steelers plan to interview #Bucs VP of player personnel John Spytek for their GM job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2022

The name of John Wojciechowski, co-director of player personnel for the Green Bay Packers, surfaced on February 9, courtesy of Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to interview Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their GM job, per league source. Wojciechowski was a Steelers’ personnel assistant in the late 90s before working his way up the scouting and executive ranks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2022

Also on February 9, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Steelers had requested an interview with Morocco Brown, the college scouting director for the Colts.

Steelers requested permission to interview Colts’ college scouting director Morocco Brown for their general manager job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

Brown was a finalist for the Chicago Bears’ general manager position before that job went to Ryan Poles.

The Steelers Identified 3 Other Candidates on February 4, 2022

Earlier in the process, the Steelers announced that they interviewed a trio of candidates during the first week in February, namely Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans), Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts) and JoJo Wooden (Los Angeles Chargers).

On February 8, 2022, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Steelers had scheduled an interview with ESPN commentator Louis Riddick, who last worked in an NFL front office in 2013. However, there has been no confirmation yet that an interview with Riddick has taken place.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Steelers ‘May Not Hire a G.M.’?

The Steelers also have a pair of internal candidates, those being: Omar Khan, who is the team’s vice president of football and business administration; and Brandon Hunt, the organization’s pro scouting coordinator.

At the end of January, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reported that the Steelers might choose to eschew hiring a G.M., in which case they would likely split the duties between Khan and Hunt—or between Khan and another individual with a scouting/player personnel background.

Two other potential (outside) candidates identified by Bouchette have yet to be interviewed, those being: Andy Weidl, vice president of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles and Rob McCartney, director of pro scouting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Steelers pro scouting coordinator Doug Whaley—currently the senior vice president of player personnel for the XFL—could conceivably get an interview as well.

Whoever steps into Colbert’s role has big shoes to fill, as he is frequently named as one of the best general managers in the NFL, if not the best general manager.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• Twitter Rushes to Ben Roethlisberger’s Defense After Analyst’s HOF Exclusion Tweet

• NFL Insiders See Ex-No. 1 Overall Pick as ‘Best Fit’ for QB Needy Steelers

• Steelers Warned About Signing Ex-Texans ‘Deep Threat’ WR in Free Agency

• Deshea Townsend Spurned Vikings for ‘Bigger Role’ With Jaguars: Report

• Steelers ‘Keeping Tabs On’ Carnell Lake’s Son and Cam Heyward’s Brother, Both Available in 2022 NFL Draft