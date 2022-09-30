Steelers Star Rookie Sends Blunt Message to Odell Beckham Jr.

The hype surrounding George Pickens coming out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp was real. It seemed like every day we were hearing about a different spectacular catch.

But so far the regular season has been a massive letdown.

The offense is struggling and, consequently, so is George Pickens. He’s been targeted just 12 times through three games with 65 yards on five receptions, per Pro Football Focus.

But in the Steelers’ Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens showed a glimpse of what he can bring to Pittsburgh’s offense.

In the first half, Pickens made an insane one-handed catch on a 36-yard play while falling to the ground along the sideline.

GEORGE PICKENS, YOU ARE RIDICULOUS 😱 CATCH OF THE YEAR!

pic.twitter.com/9hpCJqI9qm — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 23, 2022

Pickens’ catch nearly broke the Internet, earning praise from Steelers fans, non-Steelers fans and the NFL elite. Odell Beckham Jr. called the catch “filthy,” and former defensive back Darrelle Revis said Pickens’s catch is the best catch ever.

Pittsburgh’s own Pat McAfee called the catch “legendary.” Like the rest of America, he couldn’t get enough of it. “That’s gonna be a poster. That’s gonna be in his house, that’s gonna be in other people’s houses. That’s gonna be playing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ halls forever. I don’t think a lot of people could make that catch.”

I want a statue of that George Pickens catch at the airport by tomorrow morning! — Pittsburgh Dad (@Pittsburgh_Dad) September 23, 2022

Immediately, the Internet started comparing Pickens’ catch to Beckham’s crazy catch in a 2014 New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys brawl.

Pickens heard of the comparison and had a “lowkey” response to Beckham. “I have seen [Beckham’s catch],” Pickens said. “OBJ is one of my favorite players. Even if I do want to say it’s better, I lowkey want to say it’s not.”

Which catch was more impressive: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. George Pickens pic.twitter.com/GGxxuxJL4c — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 23, 2022

Many have said that Beckham’s catch was superior to Pickens in that it was a scoring play in a game the Giants won.

No matter where you stand on which catch was better, Pickens’ was outstanding and proved his future in Pittsburgh is bright.