Ex-Steelers Super Bowl Champ on WRs: ‘I Can See This Becoming an Issue’

Is it the George Pickens effect or simply that the Cincinnati Bengals had a solid plan to take Diontae Johnson out of the game?

Players continue to grow more frustrated as the losses mount in what’s the worst start to the Pittsburgh Steelers season since 2003. Johnson, who signed a $36.71 million contract in August, is at the forefront of that frustration as he was targeted by Kenny Pickett just five times for 21 yards in the Steelers’ November 20 loss to the Bengals.

The fourth-year receiver’s targets are down overall since the rookie quarterback took over.

Diontae Johnson's targets:

1st 3 games: 33

Steelers two-time Super Bowl Champion nose tackle Chris Hoke, now an analyst for Pittsburgh’s KDKA, predicts the target share could become an issue for Johnson.

“The body language that he has, the attitude that he shows on the football field — I can see this becoming an issue,” Hoke said. “He is being paid like a number-one receiver, and George Pickens is outplaying him. He has become the big-play player. This could become an issue with Diontae Johnson not getting the ball as much and George Pickens becoming more of a focus and the guy that Kenny Pickett likes to go to.”

For Pickett, it could just be the bond he shares with Pickens. The first and second-round draft picks developed a friendship in the offseason.

“Me and GP [George Pickens] are tight,” Pickett said in October. “Just being rookies coming in together, going through everything– we went out to the rookie premiere together in Cali, going through all the things out here. We spent a lot of time together, and he’s a great guy. He’s a great playmaker. I know I can put the ball up for him and he’ll make plays.”

Pickett and Pickens will ride their rookie contracts out together as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Diontae Johnson’s Frustration with Steelers’ Offense

Following Diontae Johnson’s 21-yard performance, the receiver had this to say: “Any football player would be frustrated,” Johnson told Steelers media after the Bengals loss. “But I just have to keep playing.”

Johnson didn’t want to address the lack of opportunities. “I can’t really … I don’t really want to speak too much on that. A lot of that stuff is out of my control. I don’t like to not be involved like that, but it is what it is, and it’s the situation I am in. And I’ve got to deal with it.”

Every week isn’t going to be the same for the Steelers receivers, sometimes it’ll be feast for Johnson, and sometimes it’ll be famine. The opponent’s defense, especially while Pickett is still developing, will dictate that.

If the Steelers were still Ben Roethlisberger’s team, he’d be throwing Johnson open (as he has in the past). Pickett, who’s still developing chemistry with his receivers, is working toward that — he’s just not there yet.

“With the coverage they were playing, I felt like they weren’t letting Diontae get singled up,” Pickett said on November 20 when asked about the lack of targets for Diontae Johnson.

“That’s frustrating when he’s that good of a player, that talented, and they try and take him out of the game plan. There is some things, maybe move him around more and get him in different spots to try and get him the ball. You know, but when they’re playing a two-high shell and they got a safety over the top, it’s tough.”

He’s being paid like a No. 1 receiver but needs to play like one and hasn’t.

But that might change starting with Pittsburgh’s November 28 Monday Night Football matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Steelers’ Solution for Diontae Johnson

It’s clear the Pittsburgh Steelers need to get Diontae Johnson more involved. He’s far too talented to hang out to dry.

Pickett and Johnson both talked briefly about their plan going forward.

“I think if we move him around and don’t keep him in the same spot, I think it’s a way to give him some opportunities,” Pickett said in a November 23 press conference.

Johnson confirmed that coaches are working on a solution to get Johnson the ball.

“Coaches have been dialing up a plan so they can move me around to different spots,” Johnson said on November 24.

We’ll see if the plan Steelers coaches are “dialing up” work in Diontae Johnson’s favor come this Monday, November 28 as Pittsburgh takes on the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis defense is 12th versus the pass, having allowed 2,136 yards and 13 touchdowns to opposing receivers this season.