Bold Prediction Gives Steelers WR George Pickens Major Goal for 2023

Wide receiver George Pickens showed flashes of stardom during his rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. That puts the 22-year-old in prime position to have an even stronger 2023 season.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey set the bar high for Pickens with a bold prediction for the receiver to fulfill in 2023.

“Pickens’ goal should be to record a 1,000-yard season, and he could compete for the top receiving yard total in the NFL if he improves significantly,” wrote Tansey.

“His minimum goal should be to take over the No. 1 wide receiver spot from Johnson and become the go-to guy inside the Pittsburgh offense.”

In 17 games last season, Pickens posted 52 receptions for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 4 receiving touchdowns, 2 of which he scored in the final three games, led the team.

George Pickens to Become Steelers ‘Go-To’ Receiver?

Diontae Johnson led the Steelers with 86 catches and 882 receiving yards last season. With 49 more targets than any other Steelers pass catcher, it’s hard to dispute Johnson wasn’t Pittsburgh go-to wideout in 2022.

But while Johnson dominated the volume receiving statistics, Pickens was a bigger red-zone target. Pickens also averaged an additional 5 yards per reception than Johnson last year.

The Steelers used Pickens on deep go-routes a lot early in the season. That explains how he was able to post the best yards per catch average for a Pittsburgh pass catcher since 2019.

But the Steelers appeared to expand Pickens’ route tree a bit as his rookie season went. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a near even split of targets on short (under 10 yards), intermediate (10-19 yards) and deep (20 yards or more) routes.

Most of his production came on deep routes down the left sideline, but his two touchdowns in the final three games were on passes down the middle of the field.

As his route tree continues to expand this year and quarterback Kenny Pickett develops, Pickens should become even more dangerous. From a pure talent perspective, he has the potential to be Pittsburgh’s most dangerous offensive weapon.

Steelers Passing Offense on the Rise?

Again, Pickens has the talent to excel in any situation. But the rest of the pass catchers in Pittsburgh’s offense could increase Pickens’ opportunities to shine in 2023.

“Pickens should benefit from having Johnson and Robinson to learn from, and there will games in which the two veteran wide receivers create space for the second-year player on the field,” argued Tansey.

The Steelers acquired Allen Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Robinson only had 33 catches for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns last year, but he never seemed comfortable in the Rams offense and then didn’t play after Week 11 because of a foot injury.

Robinson is expected to be more productive for the Steelers. At the very least, he’s an experienced veteran to help Pickens with his development.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris are other weapons who should take attention away from Pickens. Freiermuth seems poised to reach the next level in his third NFL season. He is an over-the-middle target that could open the deep parts of the field for Pickens.

Furthermore, Calvin Austin III and Connor Heyward are second-year players, like Pickens, who the Steelers hope to involve in the passing offense.

Put all together, Pickens’ talent and position in the Steelers improving passing offense should give him the chance for big things in 2023.