Steelers Lose Assistant Coach to Raiders: Report

A former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders, but it’s not interim offensive play caller Mike Sullivan. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the Raiders are hiring Gerald Alexander as their safeties coach.

Alexander coached the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the Steelers assistant defensive backs coach.

“He also ran Dolphins DB room from 2020-21 where he became a favorite for many players,” Wolfe wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Now, he aims to do it again in Vegas.”

Wolfe’s report of Alexander heading to the Raiders came on the same day that NFL Network’s Garafolo reported Las Vegas was interviewing Sullivan, who was the Steelers quarterbacks coach the past three seasons.

Sullivan also replaced Matt Canada as Pittsburgh’s offensive play caller for the final eight games of 2023.