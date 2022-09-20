Giants Work out 2 Ex-Steelers; Bud Dupree Injured Against Bills

Tuesday was a busy day for former Pittsburgh Steelers players looking to catch on with new teams. For one, the New York Giants worked out a pair of ex-Steelers, namely inside linebacker Joe Schobert and long snapper Kameron Canaday, this according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Giants worked out long snappers Steven Writel, Kameron Canaday, Mitchell Fabroni, linebackers Jaylon Smith (signed to practice squad), Michael Griffin, Sam Kamara, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Marquel Lee, Joe Schobert, Justin Skule — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2022

Schobert is coming off a season in which he recorded 112 tackles for the Steelers, yet he hasn’t been able to stick with a new team since Pittsburgh released him on March 17, 2022. He worked out for the Saints in June and the Broncos in July before inking a contract with Denver in mid-August, only to get cut a week later.

Schobert has played for three teams since being a 4th-round pick of the Browns in the 2016 Draft (No. 99 overall). In 93 regular-season games he has recorded 661 tackles (406 solo), with 23 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, 10 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, as per Pro Football Reference.

As for long snapper Kameron Canaday, he too has had trouble finding a new job since he lost a down to the wire competition with current Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz during the summer of 2021. He has had a number of tryouts in the year-plus since, including a Sept. 2021 workout with the New England Patriots and a tryout with the Broncos early last month.

Canaday served as Pittsburgh’s long snapper for four full seasons (2017-20).

Buccaneers Try out Carlos Davis’ Twin Brother

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have worked out Khalil Davis — the team that selected him in the 6th-round of the 2020 draft.

Buccaneers worked out Khalil Davis, Jean Delance, Christian DiLauro, Brandon Murphy, Ben Petrula — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2022

Khalil Davis spent much of the past year with the Steelers, having been signed to the practice squad on Nov. 1, 2021. He went on to ink a one-year Reserve/Futures contract with the Steelers in January 2022, but got waived (along with his twin brother Carlos) just prior to the start of the regular season. Pittsburgh went on to add Carlos Davis to its practice squad, while Khalil has since had a tryout with the Browns — and now the Buccaneers.

Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi Injured on Monday Night Football

On Tuesday there was also some injury news regarding several former Steelers players. Most notably, former Pittsburgh 1st-round pick Bud Dupree had to leave Tennessee’s MNF loss to the Buffalo Bills with a hip injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said “the team does not have any long-term concerns about Dupree’s health,” according to Pro Football Talk. Dupree has been credited with one tackle, one sack, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery thus far this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Ex-Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi (Ola) Adeniyi also had to leave the game with the Bills, having suffered a wrist injury.

Last but not least, the Steelers won’t be going against Jesse James when they tangle with the Browns on Thursday Night Football. On Sept. 20 the Browns placed the former Steelers tight end on injured reserve with a biceps injury. James appeared in both of Cleveland’s games after signing with the Browns on Sept. 5, shortly after the team invited him in for a workout.