Omar Khan Promotes Son of Former G.M.; Steelers Lose Longtime Exec to Rival: Report

Friday May 27, 2022, was a busy day in terms of movement in the front office of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most notably, Omar Khan was formally introduced as new general manager, having earned the job over five other finalists.

The team went on to announce several other front office changes, with former Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl named assistant general manager and former Detroit Lions executive Sheldon White hired to serve as director of pro scouting. White was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 1988 and played defensive back in the league for six seasons. His son, Cody White, is a wide receiver who has been with the Steelers for the past two years, initially signed to the practice squad on August 24, 2020.

Last but not least, the Steelers promoted the son of former general manager Kevin Colbert to the role of director of college scouting. Dan Colbert is in his 12th year with the organization, having worked his way up from player personnel intern to college and pro scout to his current role.

We have announced the following front office changes:

• Andy Weidl hired as assistant general manager

• Sheldon White hired as director of pro scouting

• Dan Colbert promoted to director of college scouting — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 27, 2022

Brandon Hunt Leaving for Philadelphia

Meanwhile, on Friday Geoff Mosher of InsideTheBirds.com reported that former Steelers director of pro scouting Brandon Hunt is joining the front office of Pittsburgh’s cross-state rival.

“It’s unclear right now what Hunt’s title will be, though league sources said Hunt will serve in a significant role that involves pro and college scouting,” writes Mosher.

In an addition to being a finalist for Pittsburgh’s general manager position, Hunt has been a candidate for several other high-profile jobs of late.

In January 2022 he interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager position; in May 2022 he interviewed to become assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills.

Doug Whaley the Second Choice for Steelers G.M.?

In the midst of it all, Chris Mueller of 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh) indicated that Doug Whaley might have been the runner-up candidate for new Steelers general manager.

“I do know that they were very impressed by Doug Whaley’s interview, and they if they had wanted to go with a more traditional personnel-style guy for the position, he might have been the choice,” tweeted Mueller on Friday afternoon.

Whaley made news earlier this week when he appeared on 93.7 and said that former Steelers outside linebacker Jack Ham “would be a special teams backup” in today’s NFL. Ham, now 73 years of age, subsequently appeared on 93.7 to counter that assertion. Recall that in the summer of 2021, The Athletic named Ham as the No. 52 best player in NFL history.

Of course, the Steelers already know Whaley quite well. He spent a decade working under ex-Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert before being named assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He was promoted to general manager in 2013, but in four seasons his Bills teams never made the postseason, posting a cumulative regular-season record of 30-34, per Pro Football Reference.

Linebacker Robert Spillane Has Big News of His Own

In one other development from Friday, the Steelers also promoted the news that reserve inside linebacker Robert Spillane is getting married. Below is a picture of the happy couple:



