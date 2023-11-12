Fight Ensues After Packers Illegal Hit on Final Play Against Steelers [WATCH]

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped the Green Bay Packers with a 23-19 victory during Week 10. But the Steelers couldn’t depart to the locker room after the victory without a postgame scrum.

The Packers trailed by four points with three seconds remaining in regulation and the ball at the Pittsburgh 18-yard line. The Steelers defense needed one final stop to ensure victory.

Officials temporarily lost control of the two teams after the Steelers got that stop.

Safety Damontae Kazee intercepted quarterback Jordan Love’s pass at the 2-yard line to seal the Steelers victory. But rather than sliding down, Kazee began running up field for an interception return.

With the clock expired, Kazee ran out of bounds after a 30-yard return. But a couple steps into the sidelines, Packers right tackle Zach Tom delivered a late hit on Kazee.

That led to a scrum on the Pittsburgh sideline. Video of the return, late hit and fight went viral on X (formerly Twitter) in the hours after the game.

“Huge fight at the end of the Steelers and Packers game,” JPAFootball wrote.

After things settled down and handshakes began, the officials called an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Packers.