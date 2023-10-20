Steelers Release Another Veteran Ahead of Week 7 Matchup: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be cleaning house a little bit ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on October 20 that the Steelers are releasing veteran wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.

The #Steelers are releasing WR Gunner Olszewski, per source. A productive veteran special teamer and receiver available. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2023

The 26-year-old was in his second season with the Steelers. But Pittsburgh had him on the active roster for only two of its first five games in 2023.

In those two contests, Olszewski lost 2 fumbles — one on offense during Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns and another as a punt returner in Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Olszewski’s release comes three days after Pelissero reported the Steelers were planning to release veteran defensive back Desmond King if they couldn’t find a trade partner.

Pittsburgh officially released King and signed rookie cornerback Darius Rush off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on October 18.

Both Olszewski and King received snaps as Pittsburgh’s top kickoff returner from Weeks 2-5.