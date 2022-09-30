Hines Ward Has Sobering Take on Pittsburgh Steelers’ Season

Hines Ward knows a thing or two about offenses working and offenses sputtering in Pittsburgh. For 14 seasons, Ward epitomized what playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers is all about. Heart, emotion, grit, smarts, ferocity and work ethic were all characteristics Ward displayed that are synonymous with proudly representing the historic franchise.

We see it in spades with current offensive stars like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. It’s all there. But it hasn’t yet formed to bring the production they seek.

The Steelers have a new quarterback and more new receivers than returning. The offense is going to come out of the gate lighting up the scoreboard or stat lines. But that’s no excuse for a 29th-ranked offense and 25th in third-down conversion percentage (33.3). The Steelers were especially poor in the Sept. 22 loss to the Cleveland Browns having only converted one of nine third downs.

The Steelers went just 1-for-9 on third downs. Here's Diontae Johnson with the PG version of what many fans were likely saying: "That's a pain in the butt when you can't convert third downs. So obviously that's a problem. We've got to go back to the drawing board." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 23, 2022

Pittsburgh is dead last in time of possession, a key win/loss stat, at 24:15. For comparison, the team’s average time of possession in 2021 was 29:20 — over five minutes more than this season.

In no way should Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin be “encouraged” by what he’s seeing.

While many have blamed coordinator Matt Canada and the line for the Steelers’ offensive woes, Ward is pointing his finger in a surprising direction: The players.

Hines Ward’s Take on Steelers Offense

Hines Ward says the players, not just the coaches, need to hold themselves more accountable for issues on offense.

“I’ve never been a component of scheme,” Hines Ward said on the North Shore Drive podcast. “I always think that players win games. I look at it, and before I start attacking the scheme of it, I look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Did I do everything possible what I had to do’ before I start critiquing someone else. And if I can’t answer that question well, if I’m not out there catching balls, every ball that’s thrown to me and I had some drops, then you’re just a part of the situation as well.”

“When you hear things and you say, ‘Well, it’s a struggling offense,’ it still comes down to execution,” said Ward. “It’s a collaboration of everybody. It’s not just the offense or Matt Canada’s scheme.”

As a former wide receiver, Ward is looking at the situation from a receiver’s perspective. Matt Canada can draw up plays — good or bad — but it’s up to the players to execute those plays. The quarterback has to throw catchable passes, and the receivers have to make the catches.