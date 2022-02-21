‘Ideal Trade Scenario’ Sees Steelers Acquire NFC Rival QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a new franchise quarterback and they may not have to look too far to acquire one.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, an “ideal trade scenario” sees the Steelers acquire Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew served as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts last season, starting two games while the second-year man was out due to injury.

“Pittsburgh could opt to go the draft route, but it doesn’t pick until No. 20 and this is already a draft class with questions at quarterback,” says Ballentine.

“Minshew could be the best option. It likely wouldn’t take much to pry him away from Philadelphia in a trade since the Eagles already have Jalen Hurts as their starter. Minshew would also come relatively cheap salary-wise, as he’s only scheduled to make $2.5 million next season.”

Why Minshew Trade Would Make Sense for Steelers

Ballentine has a point. The Steelers would love to draft the University of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, but the reality is, he may very well go in the top 11 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The draft class for quarterbacks is already weak as it is, which means the Steelers will either have to look from within their system — Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins — or look the veteran route via free agency or trade for their next starting quarterback.

Minshew isn’t a bad option at all. Outside of the fact that he’s due just $2.5 million next season (ranked 38th among all QB’s in the NFL), he’s more than an adequate player.

Despite playing for one of the worst teams in the NFL from a talent standpoint, Minshew had great numbers with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their starting QB for two seasons. As a sixth-round draft choice in 2019, Minshew emerged as the team’s starting quarterback following an injury to the team’s big free agent signee, Nick Foles.

Minshew led the Jaguars to a 6-6 record as a starter in 2019 and threw 37 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions across two seasons as a starter. The 25-year-old QB didn’t lose his job to lackluster play. He lost his job when the Jaguars moved into a new era following the hiring of Urban Meyer as head coach and the drafting of Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

The three-year veteran isn’t going to solve all of the Steelers’ problems, but he can serve as insurance in case Rudolph or Haskins falter. Minshew went into 2021 Jaguars training camp battling with Lawrence for the starting QB job. He can serve the same role for the Steelers entering the 2022 season.

Colbert: Rudolph is Steelers’ Starting QB

Heading into the 2022 season, general manager Kevin Colbert isn’t holding back — Rudolph is the team’s starting QB.

The longtime GM addressed the franchise’s future at quarterback while speaking to reporters on Monday, February 21, via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live.

“We have confidence that if the season started today, Mason would be our starter,” Colbert said. “We’re excited to see where that can go. … We’re excited to see what is next for Mason.”

Colbert also addressed Haskins’ future, saying the Steelers will give him the tender and the expect him to compete for the starting job in training camp with Rudolph.

“He did some nice things throughout the season as our scout team quarterback, and he played some in the preseason,” Colbert said. “We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide. Through competition, maybe he evolves as a starter. None of us knows at this point.

Colbert also stressed that the Steelers will look through various avenues — including via trade — for quarterbacks. He also said they’ll enter camp with four quarterbacks. That would obviously leave the door open for a veteran acquisition and a rookie arm.