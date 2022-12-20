Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Sends Message on Immaculate Reception Anniversary

There isn’t much time for a current NFL head coach to take time to reflect. But Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Mike Tomlin did that on December 20, talking about a moment in franchise history that occurred before his first birthday.

December 23 marks the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The play remains one of the most iconic in NFL history.

Tomlin made an even stronger statement about the play during his reflection of the NFL moment in front of the media on December 20.

“There are many things that make it the play that it is — the most significant play in the history of our game,” Tomlin told the media. “It’s just an honor to be in close proximity to it.”

Tomlin Explains Why The Immaculate Reception Remains ‘The Most Significant Play’ in NFL History

Over the last five decades, the Immaculate Reception has become such a big part of NFL folklore. It’s often cited as the greatest play in league history.

Whether or not one agrees with that assessment might depend on a person’s definition of the word “great.” But it’s hard to argue with Tomlin’s assertion about the play’s significance in history.

“It’s just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game. It’s humbling to be in close proximity to it,” Tomlin said. “To work for this organization, to understand its impact on this organization.

“The career that it spawned in Franco [Harris], a gold jacket career. What it did for them that season in terms of changing the trajectory of that season. What it’s done for this franchise… It’s awesome to be apart of.”

Running back Franco Harris’ 60-yard touchdown off a deflected pass, now simply known as the Immaculate Reception, in the final seconds of the 1972 AFC Divisional matchup between the Steelers and then Oakland Raiders propelled Pittsburgh to its first playoff victory and AFC Championship Game appearance.

It set the tone for what was to come in many ways. The Steelers earned six trips to the AFC Championship in the 1970s and four Super Bowl titles. Their success continued with two more championships under head coaches Bill Cowher and Tomlin.

The Immaculate Reception was also the perfect cap for Harris’ rookie season. Harris became a Hall of Fame running back, rushing for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Tomlin Jokes About Educating His Plays About the Immaculate Reception

Tomlin was eight months old when the Immaculate Reception happened on December 23, 1972. So clearly, none of the Steelers current players were alive and perhaps even their parents weren’t born yet when the iconic play took place.

The media asked the Steelers coach on December 20 whether he educated his players about the Immaculate Reception. He responded with a funny remark.

“Youtube,” Tomlin said. “That’s the funny thing about this generation of guys, you could give them a oral history, you could tell them a story and be really colorful in your delivery and all the while they are looking at their handheld confirming it.

“They are aware of Franco. They were aware of the Immaculate Reception. They are aware of the significance of it.”

Tomlin also joked that he has met about 75,000 people that have told him that they were at Three Rivers Stadium to see the Immaculate Reception in person.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic play, the NFL scheduled the Steelers to face the Raiders in primetime on Christmas Eve. The Steelers will honor Harris by retiring his No. 32.

“He’s just a special man,” Tomlin said about Harris. “Forget the player. Obviously, I never knew the player. I know the man. Just what an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him.

“I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people.”