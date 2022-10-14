Steelers Rule out All-Pro Defender, 3 CBs for Matchup With Tom Brady

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is going to be decidedly shorthanded when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 16. So much so that Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette prefaced his tweet about Friday’s injury report with the phrase “Brace yourself.”

Indeed the injury news is about as bad as could be ahead of a game against Brady, at least as far as the secondary is concerned.

4 of Pittsburgh’s Top 5 DBs Will Miss the Buccaneers Game

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) has been ruled out for the contest, as have starting cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton, both of whom are suffering from hamstring injuries. Worse yet, the team’s No. 3 cornerback, Levi Wallace, will also miss the Buccaneers game, thanks to the concussion he suffered last Sunday against the Bills. The only good news is that starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) seems poised to return to the lineup, having been a full participant in practice all week.

That means that former undrafted free agent James Pierre figures to start at one cornerback position, with practice squad cornerback Josh Jackson likely to fill in at the CB2 spot and another practice squad player expected to handle the CB3 role. You may recall that Jackson, a former 2nd-round pick of the Packers, signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 5. He was elevated to the active roster for the past two games, during which time he was credited with two tackles and a fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, former 7th-round pick Tre Norwood will replace Fitzpatrick in the starting lineup.

As if that weren’t enough, rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was added to the injury report with a knee injury on Friday, and he has also been ruled out. The 3rd-round defensive end (selected No. 84 overall out of Texas A&M) has been a bright spot on defense this season, having been credited with nine tackles and three passes defensed, despite having been a part of only 26% of the defensive snaps.

That said, it’s fortuitous that defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi (back) and Montravius Adams (hip) were full participants in practice on Friday and are expected to play on Sunday.

Starting Tight End Pat Freiermuth Ruled Out

The news on the other side of the ball is better, but it’s very concerning that starting tight end Pat Freiermuth remains in protocol after suffering a concussion against the Bills. Keep in mind that the 2021 second-round pick has now suffered three concussions in less than a year. He’s also been one of Pittsburgh’s most productive receivers this year, with 20 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown in the first five games of the season.

Meanwhile, TE2 Zach Gentry has been dealing with a knee injury but was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, so he’ll likely start on Sunday. Even so, rookie third-string tight end Connor Heyward is expected to see his most extensive playing time to date.

Last but not least, starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and starting center Mason Cole (foot) have both been on the injury report all week, but both were full participants in practice on Friday.