Steelers Injury Update, Featuring Chris Boswell

On Christmas Eve the Pittsburgh Steelers held their second practice of the week—and the injury news was no better than yesterday, at least on the defensive side of the ball. For the second straight day, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) missed practice, as did three linebackers:

Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle)

Ola Adeniyi (shoulder)

Marcus Allen (stinger)

K Chris Boswell Hurt, Again

Worse yet, Steelers placekicker Chris Boswell was added to the injury report, as he was limited in practice on Thursday with a groin injury.

It’s not the first injury that Boswell has dealt with this season. Boswell suddenly appeared on the team’s injury report two days before the home game against Washington with a hip issue and was listed as questionable for that contest. He was later downgraded to ‘out’, at which point Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad and made his NFL debut against Washington.

Wright fared just fine in Boswell’s absence, successfully converting both of his extra-point attempts as well as a 37-yard field goal. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did eschew a 45-yard field goal attempt in the second half of that game, perhaps indicative of a lack of confidence in Wright’s leg strength, which seems to be what is holding him back from earning a steady NFL placekicking job.

If Boswell can’t play against the Colts on Sunday, Wright will once again be elevated for the game, then he will automatically revert back to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Meanwhile, there was some good news on the injury front on Thursday, as tight end Eric Ebron (back) was a full participant in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Better yet, running back James Conner and rookie offensive guard Kevin Dotson were full participants for the second day in a row, as was fullback Derek Watt.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro were also full participants on Thursday, after all three took advantage of their customary veteran’s rest day on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Update

As for Sunday’s opposition, the Colts had three players who missed practice in its entirety on Thursday.

WR Marcus Johnson (quadriceps)

TE Jack Doyle (quadriceps)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammed (ankle)

Meanwhile, two others were limited participants in practice, namely OT Anthony Costanzo (knee/ankle) and DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), the latter of whom was AFC Defensive Player of the Week last week.

But quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) was back at practice on Thursday as a full participant, as was C/G Quenton Nelson (back), the latter of whom is widely regarded as on the best offensive players in the NFL. This year, Pro Football Focus has Nelson as its seventh-highest rated offensive guard in the league.

On Wednesday, the Colts placed center/offensive guard Joey Hunt on the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list, so that’s a development that bears watching. Hunt joins safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on that list; linebacker Jordan Glasgow is also on COVID-19 Reserve.

