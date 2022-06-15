Former Steelers Draft Pick Works out for Falcons: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick Isaiah Buggs is working out for the Atlanta Falcons at the team’s minicamp, this according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Atlanta Falcons working out Isaiah Buggs, Emeka Emezie, Adam Coon, Dakota Allen, Jalen Dalton and Jonotthan Harrison — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 14, 2022

Buggs — who was selected No. 192 overall in 2019 out of Alabama — has been looking for a new NFL home since getting waived by the Steelers on January 8, 2022, just prior to the team’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. It was considered a curious move at the time, with one insider calling it a “weird end” to a Steelers career that looked to be on the rise three or four months months earlier. Recall that he was the organization’s choice to replace starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu in the starting lineup after Alualu suffered a broken ankle in Week 2, but by the end of the year he was inactive/unavailable with illness and injury issues of his own.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Buggs appeared in a total of 29 games (seven starts) and was credited with 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Reference. Last season he missed time with the aforementioned ankle issue and also spent 10 days on the COVID-10 Reserve list, which together limited him to 10 game appearances.

Arguably the most memorable moment of his Steelers career came in early January 2021, when he got into a sideline spat with fellow defensive lineman Carlos Davis during a game against the Browns.

He did say a heartfelt goodbye to Steelers Nation when he signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad three days after getting released by the Steelers. Yet the Raiders elected not to retain him. In May, he earned an invite to the rookie minicamp of the Minnesota Vikings, but was not signed.

The Addition of Montravius Adams Allowed the Steelers to Subtract Buggs

If there’s one player responsible for the end of Isaiah Buggs’ time in Pittsburgh, it would have to be defensive lineman Montravius Adams, who was poached off the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints in November of last year. Adams went on to start four of the five games in which he played for the Steelers and was effective enough that the team signed him to a two-year, $5 million contract in mid-March.

In all likelihood, Adams will be the primary backup at nose tackle behind Tyson Alualu, but he has indicated he can play multiple positions.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ex-Steelers Linebacker Joe Schobert Trying Out With Saints

Meanwhile, there’s been a new development concerning former Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

Late last week a report emerged that Schobert was visiting with the New Orleans Saints. As it turns out, Schobert is doing more than that. According to Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune, the former Pro Bowler is practicing with the team on a tryout basis at the team’s minicamp.

Schobert has been unemployed since the Steelers released him on March 17, 2022, just days after the team acquired former Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

If he doesn’t catch on with the Saints, Schobert, 28, is likely to find a new home before the start of the regular season. As least one NFL analyst believes he would be an ideal fit for the Chargers. He recorded 112 tackles with the Steelers last season, including 70 solo stops.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!



ALSO READ:

• Ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Dragged for His Goodbye to Steelers Fans

• PFF Analyst Calls Out Colleague For Going ‘Rogue’ With Mike Tomlin Ranking

• Son of Steelers Great Receives Offer From Pitt Panthers

• Ex-Steelers QB Lands Coordinator Job; Ron Zook Returns to Coaching

• Steelers Dubbed ‘Best Fit’ For Former First-Round Defensive Lineman

• Photo of Mike Tomlin at Steelers Minicamp Goes Viral [LOOK]

