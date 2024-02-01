Steelers Connected to ‘Bargain Bin’ QB for 2024

At the beginning of the offseason and even before the 2023-24 playoffs, members of the media connected the Pittsburgh Steelers to big-named quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. With the team now in full offseason mode, those rumors have quieted a little, but new possibilities have arisen.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued on February 1 that the Steelers should consider reaching into the league’s “bargain bin” for free agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“He would also make sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who plan to bring in competition for Kenny Pickett this offseason,” wrote Knox.

Brissett appeared in 3 games for the Washington Commanders last season. It was a small sample, but Brissett played very well.

He completed 18 of 23 passes for 224 yards with 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions in those 3 appearances.

In his eight-year NFL career, Brissett has played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns in addition to the Commanders. He made his last start for the Browns in 2022.

During 2023, Brissett earned a base salary of $3 million. He also had a cap hit of $8.5 million.