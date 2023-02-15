Steelers Warned to Avoid Signing Former All-Pro Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers have witnessed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney experience success the past two seasons in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns. But this offseason, not only will that end, the Steelers could potentially add Clowney in free agency.

But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued that’s a bad idea.

“The 29-year-old is a notable name, but he’s going to be costly,” Knox wrote. “He has never signed a free-agent deal worth less than $8 million annually, and he isn’t likely to join Pittsburgh on a team friendly contract.

“The other factor to consider is Clowney’s inconsistency. While the 2014 No. 1 pick can be disruptive in stretches, he has struggled to maintain a high level of play year in and year out.”

That was true with the Browns. Clowney posted 9.0 sacks with 19 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss during 2021. But in 12 games this past season, he recorded 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hits and 4 tackles for loss.

How Clowney Fits With the Steelers

From 2017-21, the Steelers at least shared the league lead in sacks every season. From a sack perspective, it was one of the most dominant five-year periods for a defense in NFL history.

But in 2022, the Steelers dropped to 14th in sacks with 40. The 2.35 sacks the Steelers averaged per game this past season was the lowest total for the team since 2014.

Part of the reason for the drop-off in sacks for Pittsburgh was T.J. Watt’s injury. He missed 7 contests and posted a career-low 5.5 sacks.

But the Steelers could still use another complementary pass rusher to Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward in order to return to the top of the league’s sack in 2023. The key word, though, is complementary.

Clowney was a great compliment to Myles Garrett in Cleveland during 2021, but he won’t necessarily be paid that way.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger projected Clowney’s market value to be around $10 million this offseason. Clowney received that market value despite turning 30 on February 14 and not being a consistent producer in 2022.

“Even as a third rotational rusher, Clowney is too unreliable for Pittsburgh,” wrote Knox. “And he’s too expensive for that role.”

Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18. In 2016, he made second-team All-Pro with 6 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss.

But since then, he’s only recorded 14 sacks and 9 of them came in 2021.

Other Potential Defensive Line Free Agent Targets for the Steelers

Signing Clowney would draw headlines for the Steelers, but Knox argued the team could add quality depth for a much more affordable price with other free agents. He identified Arden Key and Samson Ebukam as potential targets for the Steelers on the open market.

Key has played for three NFL teams over five seasons since the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has posted 11 sacks in the past two years, which is actually the same amount as Clowney.

And Clowney has played 321 more defensive snaps than Key since the start of the 2021 season.

Key’s best statistical season came with the San Francisco 49ers when he registered 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 5 tackles for loss in 2021. This past season, he posted 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 5 tackles for loss with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After beginning his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Ebukam was teammates with key in San Francisco. Ebukam has been the model of consistency, recording at least 4.5 sacks in each of the last four years. He had 5.0 sacks with a career-high 13 quarterback hits in 2022.

Spielberger ranked Clowney ahead of both Key and Ebukam on his list of the NFL’s top 100 free agents this offseason, but Key and Ebukam both made the Top 50.