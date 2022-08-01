Ex-Steelers WR James Washington Carted Off at Cowboys Training Camp

Former Steelers wide receiver James Washington failed to live up to expectations during the four years he played in Pittsburgh, and the organization made no effort to retain him after his rookie contract expired after the end of the 2021 season. But the former second-round pick (No. 60 overall, 2018) soon got the opportunity to return home to Texas, inking a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in mid-March.

Now Washington’s season is in jeopardy, having been carted off the field at Cowboys training camp on Monday after cornerback Trevon Diggs landed on his foot at the end of a long pass play. Bobby Bely of 105.3 The Fan posted video illustrating how Washington sustained the injury, which occurred during the Cowboys’ first practice in pads.

Right foot/ankle for James Washington. Diggs lands on it at the very end: pic.twitter.com/4Tzsew2iI1 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 1, 2022

The team brought out the medical cart when it became clear that Washington was unable to put any weight on his right foot.

Following is a video of play in its entirety, as provided by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys WR James Washington has been carted off practice field in Oxnard. https://t.co/sBM4F4HuEH pic.twitter.com/kCv19JqROV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

It seems Washington hasn’t had much luck since joining the Cowboys. He was sidelined by an injury to his left foot in May, one that had him in a walking boot during the team’s voluntary workouts that month. And he appeared to tweak his shoulder during the first practice of training camp on July 27.

The Cowboys were counting on Washington to help compensate for its offseason losses at the position, having traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and having lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency.

James Washington Likely Suffered a Jones Fracture

As for Monday’s injury, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that “the Cowboys are concerned” that Washington “suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today,” noting that the former Oklahoma State star is undergoing additional testing.

Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source. Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a Jones fracture “is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe side of your foot, the fifth metatarsal bone.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a Jones fracture last October 31, and it was initially feared he would miss the remainder of the season. But he was able to return in time for Tennessee’s postseason loss to the Bengals on January 22, 2022, though he managed just 20 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown in that game, a far cry from his typical production.

Also, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture while working out in mid-June of 2020. Samuel’s injury required surgery but he was able to return for Week 4 of the 2020 season.

James Washington’s Career Peaked in 2019

As for Washington, he made 25 starts and appeared in 60 games during the four seasons he played for the Steelers. He seemed to be on the ascent after a rookie year that saw him catch only 16 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown, as he produced 44 receptions for 735 yards and three TD catches in 2019, as per Pro Football Reference.

But he managed a total of 54 catches for 677 yards during the 2020-21 seasons, though he did contribute a total of seven touchdown catches during that time frame.

