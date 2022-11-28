Ex-Steelers WR Could Lose Roster Spot to 3-Time Pro Bowler: Insider

In March of this year, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, hoping to reboot a career that peaked in 2019, when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards. But the former 2nd-round pick — who was drafted No. 60 overall by the Steelers in 2018 — never had the chance to show Dallas what he could do. He had to be carted off the field during the first training camp practice in pads, and a day later the Cowboys announced that Washington would need surgery for a fractured foot.

James Washington Has Been Sidelined for 4 Months

Initially, Washington was expected to be unavailable for 6-10 weeks. But four months after surgery, Washington has yet to appear in a game for the Cowboys, and there is speculation that the Oklahoma State product might lose his place on the roster if Dallas signs three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In fact, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, is of the mind that the Cowboys will reach a medical settlement with Washington if Beckham joins the organization.

Think you have the plan. I think they’re tied together. https://t.co/Y2tBcqMRec — BryanBroaddus (@BryanBroaddus) November 27, 2022

That might help explain why Washington has yet to return to practice, even as he has proclaimed himself “ready” to return.

No doubt Washington would like to get back on the field before the end of the season. Otherwise, he’ll be an even less attractive option in free agency than he was in 2022, when he was coming off a 24-catch season with the Steelers. In all likelihood, Washington needs to win a job as a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, as he has precious little experience on special teams, having played just 46 such snaps during his first four years in the league.

All told, Washington has appeared in 60 NFL games (with 25 starts). He has been credited with 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

As for the likelihood of Beckham coming to Dallas, the Cowboys have been described as one of the two frontrunners to secure his services. Beckham hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI while a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He is “tentatively scheduled” to visit the Cowboys on Dec. 5.

Mike Tomlin’s Monday Night Magic

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fans have to hope that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers can continue their longstanding history of Monday Night success.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Steelers are 18-3 on Monday Night Football in the Tomlin era.

The Steelers have also won seven consecutive games against the Colts, while averaging 31.6 points per game.

Entering tonight, the Steelers are 18-3 on Monday Night Football under Mike Tomlin (since 2007), the 2nd-best record among head coaches with at least 10 MNF games coached (John Madden, 11-1-1). Pittsburgh has won 7 straight vs the Colts, averaging 31.6 PPG in those meetings. pic.twitter.com/gZ3EJGeDT7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2022

The Steelers have scored just 30 points just once so far this season, reaching 30 in last Sunday’s seven-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ex-Steelers QB Josh Dobbs Waived by Browns: Report

In other news from Monday afternoon, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that former Steelers 4th-round pick Josh Dobbs has been released by the Browns to make room on the roster for QB Deshaun Watson.

To make room on their roster for Deshaun Watson, the Browns have waived QB Joshua Dobbs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2022

Watson is coming off an 11-game suspension for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He is expected to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback on Sunday when the Browns take on the Houston Texans.