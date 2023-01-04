Ex-Steelers WR Released by Super Bowl Contender: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington will begin searching for a new NFL home just about a week before the postseason starts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 4 that the Dallas Cowboys are releasing Washington. He played just two games for the Cowboys and didn’t catch a pass for Dallas this season.

With the emergence of newly signed WR TY Hilton, the #Cowboys are releasing WR James Washington, source said. He’s healthy and has played in two games this year for Dallas. He heads to waivers and could be claimed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

Washington has spent most of this season on injured reserve with a foot injury. He didn’t play in his first game until December 11. A day after his first game, the Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton.

But Washington is now healthy and could be claimed by a playoff contender before Week 18.

What Washington Could Provide a Contender

The 26-year-old receiver has played just 15 offensive snaps this season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t contribute to a different contender other than Dallas this January.

Now healthy, Washington is an interesting option for teams that are seeking late help at receiver. In four seasons with the Steelers, he averaged 14.3 yards per catch. He also hauled in 5 touchdowns of at least 25 yards and scored another 3 touchdowns of 14-24 yards in length.

Unfortunately, Washington never consistently received targets while in Pittsburgh. In 2019, he had 80 targets with Ben Roethlisberger out with an elbow injury for most of the season. With those opportunities, Washington posted career numbers of 44 receptions, 735 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

He tallied 5 touchdowns the following year in Roethlisberger’s return, but his targets dipped to 56. Washington then only received 44 targets in 2021.

Washington had the same problem in Dallas, getting buried on the depth chart with the Cowboys. The foot injury in training camp obviously didn’t help.

But in the right situation, Washington could still potentially be a big-play threat in the NFL.

Should the Steelers Consider Signing Washington?

Like Dallas, most Super Bowl contenders have offenses that feature a plethora of weapons. The Steelers, who stayed alive in the playoff hunt with a dramatic Week 17 comeback victory, have young weapons, but not necessarily the same great depth at wide receiver the team has had in recent years.

The Steelers dealt Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears before the trade deadline on November 1. That move has allowed rookie wideout George Pickens to emerge, but outside of Pickens and leading receiver Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh doesn’t have another receiver with more than 105 receiving yards.

Since the Claypool trade, Steven Sims has played the slot receiver in the Steelers offense. He made a big 28-yard catch on the game-winning drive in Week 17, and some other nice plays during the second half of the season. But Pittsburgh is still expected to address the slot receiver spot this offseason.

If the Steelers pursue Washington, it would have to be with the intention that he plays inside.

Out of his 505 total snaps last season, Washington lined up in the slot 190 times. So he has experience in the slot, but not a whole lot of success in that role. Washington recorded 24 receptions with 285 receiving yards and a career-low 11.9 yards per catch average.

He’s likely better suited for a role on the outside where he can have more chances to make plays down the field. That probably won’t be the case in Pittsburgh.

Perhaps another contender who is dealing with injuries at receiver gives Washington a shot. In all likelihood, though, fans have seen the last of the 26-year-old on the field this season.