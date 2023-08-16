Former Steelers WR James Washington, Ex-Penn State RB Face Uncertain Futures

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington needs a new NFL home again.

So does former Penn State running back John Lovett.

The New Orleans Saints announced on August 15 that they released Washington to sign running back Darrel Williams.

“The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent running back Darrel Williams and terminated the contract of wide receiver James Washington,” wrote the Saints public relations staff. “The announcements were made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.”

Washington is now a free agent for the fourth time in the past 18 months.

Also on August 15, the Steelers waived Lovett to sign undrafted rookie Xazavian Valladay.

New Orleans Saints Release James Washington

It’s been a difficult past two seasons for the former second-round pick, and things aren’t improving.

Washington ended his career in Pittsburgh with career-lows or near career-lows in every receiving category during the 2021 season. In four of the final seven weeks of that season, Washington either didn’t play or didn’t have a reception.

He signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, but he suffered a fractured foot during training camp. Although he returned in December, Washington never caught a pass for the Cowboys.

He joined the New York Giants practice squad in January and then signed with the Saints when he became a free agent again in May.

But in New Orleans’ first preseason game, Washington didn’t have a catch on only 2 targets while playing 26 snaps.

Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney suggested this could be the end of Washington’s NFL career.

The Steelers drafted the 27-year-old at No. 60 overall in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He posted 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Sign RB Xazavian Valladay, Release RB John Lovett

Pittsburgh made its own transaction at a skilled position spot on August 15 with the release of Lovett and signing of Valladay.

Valladay is an undrafted free agent who played four seasons at Wyoming and then transferred to Arizona State for one year.

He had arguably his best statistical campaign at Arizona State last season. He rushed for 1,192 yards while posting career-bests of 5.5 yards per carry and 16 rushing touchdowns. He had 37 receptions and 289 receiving yards as well, which were also his best marks in those categories during college.

In four seasons at Wyoming, Valladay posted 3,274 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns with a 5.2 yards per carry average. He rushed for 1,265 yards as a sophomore in 2019 and had another 1,000-yard rushing season at Wyoming in 2021.

Valladay has a lot of upside, but Anthony McFarland appears to have a firm grip on Pittsburgh’s No. 3 running back job behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. McFarland rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in Week 1 of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pro Football writer Mike Mitchell reported on July 31 that the Steelers signed Lovett to replace Alfonzo Graham. Graham suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on July 29.

Lovett played the 2021 college season at Penn State. He rushed for 177 yards and caught 9 passes for 36 yards for the Nittany Lions.

He also played at Baylor from 2017-2020. In five college seasons, Lovett posted 1,980 rushing yards and 219 receiving yards while scoring 18 total touchdowns.