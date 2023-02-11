Ex-Steelers Starter Fires Message about Tenure in Pittsburgh

Just one year after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in his first Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12. But there’s another former Steelers starter in the big game on the Philadelphia Eagles — defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

The 30-year-old left the Steelers after the 2019 season. He played well in Pittsburgh, but Hargrave really took off starting in 2021 with the Eagles.

While speaking to writer Mia Berry of Andscape.com, Hargrave tried to explain why he’s blossomed in Philadelphia.

“In Pittsburgh, I didn’t really play as much like I’m playing in Philadelphia, but when I got to Philly, they just cut me loose,” Hargrave said. “They put me in good situations to win. I just grew up.

“I think Pittsburgh helped me, too, but I grew up here in Philadelphia, just being consistent and, like I say, sticking to my routine.”

Hargrave posted a career-high 11.0 sacks in 2022, helping the Eagles become the first NFL team to reach the 70-sack plateau since 1989.

Hargrave Reaching Potential With Eagles

Playing alongside Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox would help any defensive linemen reach his potential. Reddick led the Eagles with a career-best 16.0 sacks while the other three players combined to record 29.0 sacks in 2022.

But Hargrave also installed a new in-season workout and eating regime to help him reach new heights during his seventh NFL season.

“His body has changed. He even talks about this, he’s more in tune to his body,” Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker said to Berry. “I will say what has improved over that is pass rushing, a sense of urgency. He is on fire.

“I think a lot of times some underestimate his body type [and] how good of an athlete this guy is.”

In 2021, Hargrave was already a Pro Bowler, posting 7.5 sacks and 63 combined tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits. All of those statistics were career highs.

But Hargrave reached another level this past season, as he again set career-bests in sacks and tackles for loss. He also nearly matched his 2021 totals in quarterback hits and tackles.

Furthermore, Hargrave had 2 pass defenses and 2 fumble recoveries in 2022. Then he had a sack in the NFC Championship Game.

Hargrave’s 11.0 sacks this past season nearly equaled what he did in four seasons with the Steelers (14.5 sacks). He also has recorded more quarterback hits and tackles for loss in Philadelphia than Pittsburgh despite playing three seasons for the Eagles versus four for the Steelers.

According to the player grades at Pro Football Focus, Hargrave was a better run stopper with the Steelers than pass rusher.

Hargrave Set to Become NFL Free Agent Again

The 30-year-old reached his potential at an interesting time in his career. He is set to hit free agency for the second time this offseason.

In all likelihood, Hargrave will receive a major payday.

Spotrac projected the defensive tackle’s market value to be about $60.45 million on a three-year contract. PFF estimated his value as $55 million on a three-year deal with $36 million guaranteed.

If Hargrave wasn’t already 30, he would likely receive even bigger contract offers. PFF ranked him the top non-quarterback free agent and No. 3 overall player set to enter free agency in 2023.

The Steelers have a need at defensive line. With Hargrave available and familiar with the Steelers defense, he’s an interesting possibility for the team in free agency.

However, he’s also likely too expensive of an option.

Hargrave will probably play for a team outside of Pennsylvania next season. But he can thank Philadelphia, and, to a lesser extent, Pittsburgh for the start to his NFL career.