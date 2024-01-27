Steelers Claim Ravens LB Off Waivers: Report

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon could be the next NFL player with the unusual opportunity to play for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Steelers have claimed Moon, who the Ravens waived on January 25.

The Ravens placed Moon on waivers to make a roster spot available for tight end Mark Andrews. The Pro Bowl tight end is coming off injured reserve to play in the AFC championship.

Pittsburgh’s claim for Moon will occur the day after the Super Bowl.

“Steelers award of Jeremiah Moon off waivers from Ravens deferred until after Super Bowl,” tweeted Wilson.

An undrafted free agent last year, Moon played in eight games for the Ravens during the 2023 regular season. He had 12 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

Moon played mostly on special teams, but he had 99 snaps on defense as well.

He also dressed for Baltimore’s first playoff game against the Houston Texans.