Steelers Projected to Make Rare First-Round Selection in 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their drought of not drafting an offensive tackle in the first round last year. In his first 2024 mock draft, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly predicted the Steelers to end another dry spell by drafting Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton.

“Pittsburgh hasn’t used a first-round pick on a defensive lineman in 13 years, since grabbing Cameron Heyward at No. 31 in 2011,” Kaboly wrote. “Adding a quality second-round pick in Stephon Tuitt a few years later pretty much took the Steelers off the board for a high-round defensive lineman for a while.

“Just like offensive line and cornerback before that, it might be time to revisit the position in the first round.”

Newton increased his sack total all four years while at Illinois. He posted 7.5 sacks with 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble as a junior in 2023.

How Jer’Zhan Newton Could Fit With the Pittsburgh Steelers

After drafting three defensive linemen in the first round from 2001-11, the Steelers have largely ignored the unit early in the draft over the past dozen years. Before picking Keeanu Benton in the second round last year, the Steelers hadn’t taken a defensive linemen in the first 75 selections of a draft since the aforementioned Stephon Tuitt in 2014.

With Heyward turning 35 in May and fellow veteran Larry Ogunjobi a potential cap casualty before free agency, the Steelers are overdue for a youth movement along the defensive line.

Newton would be an impressive prospect to pair with Benton, who came on strong during the second half of his rookie season.

“An accomplished and versatile defensive lineman, Newton has the speed and power to play in the base and sub packages,” Kaboly wrote. “He is a little undersized at 6 feet 2 and 295 pounds (the Steelers usually like 6-4 or 6-5 defensive ends in their 3-4 scheme), which could push him into Pittsburgh’s range despite a long list of accomplishments in his collegiate career.

“Newton, 21, was the Big Ten defensive player of the year and a consensus All-American after posting 52 tackles (8 1/2 for loss), 7 1/2 sacks and nine quarterback hurries in 2023.”

Newton finished his college career with 18 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss and 187 total tackles in 44 games at Illinois.

Other First-Round Options for the Steelers

Newton would likely be an excellent choice for the Steelers, especially at No. 20. The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department ranked Newton the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2024 draft class.

ESPN’s draft experts consensus has Newton rated the top defensive tackle in the class although he is versatile enough to also play defensive end. ESPN also has Newton ranked the No. 17 overall prospect.

But there’s still 11 weeks until the NFL draft. A lot can change through the NFL scouting combine and free agency. Besides, based on recent history, the Steelers drafting a defensive lineman in the first round should hardly be considered a guarantee.

Kaboly left open the possibility of the Steelers again addressing other needs in the first round. The Athletic’s beat writer named Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean other players the Steelers could consider at No. 20.

A trade up for a more highly-regarded prospect isn’t out of the question either. The Steelers have done that twice in the past five drafts.

Last year, Pittsburgh moved up three spots to draft offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Before Jones, the Steelers last selected an offensive tackle in the first round in 1996.