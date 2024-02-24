Hi, Subscriber

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Steelers National Champion QB

Getty CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli projected the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade up for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t appear to have given up on the idea of Kenny Pickett becoming a franchise quarterback. But CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli apparently doesn’t buy that. In a NFL mock draft on February 23, Fornelli predicted the Steelers to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

To land McCarthy, Fornelli proposed the Steelers trading up to No. 9 in the 2024 NFL draft.

“The Steelers realize Kenny Pickett isn’t the answer and don’t waste time trying to correct the situation,” Fornelli wrote. “Arthur Smith is likely to bring a run-heavy offense that relies on play action and tight ends, and that sounds a lot like the offense McCarthy ran at Michigan!

“McCarthy has a strong arm, diagnoses defenses quickly, and is a good enough athlete to regularly extend drives with his legs. He’d be a good fit here.”

In three seasons at Michigan, McCarthy posted a 67.6% completion percentage and averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt. He also had 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

As a starter in his college career, he registered a 28-1 record. Last season, McCarthy led the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997.

During the 2023-24 college football playoffs, McCarthy completed 27 of 45 passes (60%) for 361 yards with 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

