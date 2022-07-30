Ex-Steelers LB Works out for Broncos; Former Steeler CB Signs With Titans

On Saturday July 30, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert had a tryout with the Denver Broncos, as per the NFL’s daily transaction wire. It’s at least the second tryout that Schobert has had in the past two months, having already visited the New Orleans Saints in early- to mid-June.

Honestly, it’s a little surprising that the former fourth-round pick hasn’t hooked on with another team since the Steelers released him on March 17. To be sure, Schobert would not have been worth the $8.75 million salary he was scheduled to earn in 2022, which explains why he was viewed as Pittsburgh’s top cut candidate during the early part of the offseason. But it’s difficult to understand how he isn’t yet on someone’s 90-man roster.

Keep in mind that he’s a former Pro Bowler who has been responsible for at least 103 tackles in each of the past five years. Last season he recorded 112 total tackles (70 solo) with the Steelers, along with a half-dozen passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble, as per Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers acquired Schobert via an August 2021 trade with Jacksonville, one which saw Pittsburgh part with a 2022 sixth-round pick. He has been replaced in the lineup by another former Jaguars linebacker, that being Myles Jack, who was added in free agency.

The Steelers aren’t yet done with Schobert, however, at least not from a salary cap perspective. He’s one of at least eight former Steelers who count a total of $30,863,174 million against the team’s 2022 cap. Schobert’s dead money cap charge is $1.888 million, the sixth-highest figure among the eight ex-players, with now retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the biggest chunk of the pie at $10.344 million.

Shakur Brown Catches on With Titans

Meanwhile, former Steelers cornerback Shakur Brown signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans this past Friday.

Pittsburgh inked Brown in May 2021 as a potential replacement for slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who had signed a four-year deal with the Bengals in free agency. The addition of Brown was called one of the five best rookie UDFA signings of 2021 by Pro Football Focus, and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com described his playing style as akin to an angry hornet. But Brown failed to make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster and was not offered a spot on the team’s practice squad. He went on to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, and most recently played with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, where he contributed 36 total tackles.

Steelers Announce Hall of Honor Class of 2022

In other news from Saturday, the Steelers added four individuals to the organization’s Hall of Honor, bringing the total number of inductees to 49.

This year’s additions are: former tight end Heath Miller (2005-15); former offensive guard Sam Davis (1967-79); the late Ray Mathews (who played for the Steelers from 1951-59); and late radio broadcaster Myron Cope, who died in 2008.

Also, there were two injuries that occurred during practice on Saturday. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, linebacker Marcus Allen suffered a hamstring injury and is “being evaluated.”

Marcus Allen went down with a hamstring injury in practice. He’s being evaluated. Freiermuth and Claypool are day to day with their hamstring and shoulder injuries. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Then rookie tight end Connor Heyward had to stop practicing after he was “rolled up” on during 7-on-7 drills, this according to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette.

Steelers practice is over for the week. Connor Heyward didn’t finish but he was having a nice day until he got rolled up a bit during 7-on-7. Didn’t seem serious. pic.twitter.com/TlGKnV5ypN — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022



