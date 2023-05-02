Joey Porter Jr. Reveals New Steelers Jersey Number Honoring Former CB

With Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp right around the corner (May 10, 2023), incoming freshmen are starting to choose the number they could be wearing for the rest of their careers. One of the more highly anticipated reveals is that of legacy rookie Joey Porter Jr.

On May 2, former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor disclosed on Dave Dameshek’s Minus Three Podcast that he’ll sport No. 24 — “Uncle Ike’s” number. This is according to Steelers legend Joey Porter Sr., and has not yet been confirmed by the team.

It’s too bad players can’t wear whatever numbers they want, or he’d likely be honoring his dad. The joke going around is Porter should wear No. 5 so fans can simply put tape over one of the 5s. Porter wore No. 9 at Penn State, but (so far) only quarterbacks, kickers and punters are permitted to wear Nos. 1 to 9 in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Initiated by the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL began permitting all players to wear single-digit jersey numbers in 2021. But in old-school fashion, Pittsburgh didn’t follow suit. It’s hard to see them budging on that, but you never know.