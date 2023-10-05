Go Ad-Free
Steelers’ Teryl Austin Downplays Joey Porter Jr.’s Chance to Play More in Week 5

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin shared that the team is not planning to expand cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s role in Week 5.

Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has played well in limited playing time during the first four games of his career. But he hasn’t earned the right to more playing time just yet.

At least that’s what Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin inferred while speaking to the media on October 5.

“No, not yet,” Austin said when asked about the possibility of Porter playing more snaps in Week 5. “He’s working hard. I like the way he’s working, he’s making strides.

“Is he ready for full time right now? I’m not sure I can say I really feel great about that.”

That means the Steelers will likely keep veterans Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace as their starting cornerbacks against the Baltimore Ravens on October 8.

