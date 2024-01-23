Steelers Predicted to Inject Youth on Defense to Form ‘Elite Duo’

The Pittsburgh Steelers added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. But ESPN’s Mel Kiper argued that shouldn’t stop the Steelers from adding another high-profiled cornerback such as Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter in the first round of the 2024 draft.

In the first addition of his 2024 mock draft, Kiper projected the Steelers to select Lassiter at No. 20 overall.

“Sure, the Steelers hit on cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the top pick of Round 2 a year ago, but this is a defense that saw 33-year-old corner Patrick Peterson play more than 1,000 snaps, so there’s room for an injection of youth at the position,” Kiper wrote. “Lassiter emerged as a lockdown corner for the Bulldogs in 2023, though he had just one career interception, which came all the way back in 2021.

“Still, he allowed a total of nine receptions for 91 yards as the nearest defender in coverage, and none of those passes went for scores. He could form an elite duo with Porter.”

In addition to 1 interception, Lassiter posted 14 pass defenses, 9.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack in three seasons at Georgia. He had a career-high 8 pass defenses in 14 games as a junior in 2023.