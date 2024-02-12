Steelers Connected to Rival Lineman Projected to be $64 Million Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a tackle upgrade this offseason to take another step forward with their offensive line in 2024. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger suggested the Steelers not leave the AFC North to find an upgrade. Spielberger named the Steelers one of two potential landing spots for Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

“The Steelers’ offseason approach on offense will be truly fascinating after the hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, and we never really got a straight answer as to why former starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was banished from the starting lineup,” Spielberger wrote. “Do the Steelers move 2023 first-round pick tackle Broderick Jones back to left tackle?

“If he stays at right tackle, do they look for an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr., who has allowed one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL two years in a row?

“Our projection may be a bit expensive for a Steelers free-agent signing, but we also might be too high with our initial number.”

Pro Football Focus projected Williams to be worth a 4-year, $64 million contract in free agency this offseason. In addition to the $16 million average annual salary, PFF also predicted Williams to receive $40 million guaranteed.

That could be too big of a contract for the Steelers this offseason. However, it’s hard deny the fit Williams could potentially be in Pittsburgh.

Why Jonah Williams Fits With the Steelers

As Spielberger noted, the Steelers have significant questions at offensive tackle. That’s true even with 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones set to be an offensive line staple in Pittsburgh for years.

Jones switched to right tackle in the middle of the season because the Steelers benched Chukwuma Okorafor. Jones is a natural left tackle, but head coach Mike Tomlin explained that Dan Moore Jr. remained the team’s starter on the quarterback’s blind side because Moore wasn’t as effective on his opposite side as Jones.

If the Steelers hope to improve at offensive tackle, they seemingly have two choices. First, they could move Jones back to left tackle and find a new right tackle. Or second, the Steelers could keep Jones on the right side and find an upgrade over Moore.

Williams is an option with either choice. His experience at both left and right tackle would allow the Steelers the flexibility to have Jones play either tackle position.

Williams played all of his offensive line snaps at right tackle in 2023. But prior to that, he played left tackle.

The 26-year-old started at right tackle for all 17 games in 2023. Over the past three seasons, he’s missed just two contests.

Could the Steelers Afford Williams?

While he appears to be a fit, the Steelers signing Williams is far from a sure thing because of his potential contract.

Spotrac reported the Steelers are about $14.7 million over the salary cap entering the offseason. The team has some obvious roster cuts it can make to clear space. However, dedicating an average of $16 million per season to Williams could still prove difficult with all the other positions the Steelers need to address this offseason.

How much of an upgrade Williams is could also be a concern. According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Williams was better than Moore. But both offensive tackles finished with a PFF grade among the 10 worst offensive tackles who played at least 50% of his team’s snaps in 2023.

It doesn’t make sense for the Steelers to spend big on Williams if the team doesn’t consider him an upgrade. He may need to be a significant upgrade to justify the money and cap space.