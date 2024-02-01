Steelers Encouraged to Acquire Rival’s Starting CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have holes to fill in their secondary this offseason. The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department argued that the Steelers could turn to an old rival to address that need.
The Bleacher Report team named New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones a top trade target for the Steelers this offseason.
“Jonathan Jones is 30 years old, and the Patriots are in rebuild mode,” Bleacher Report wrote. “They might be willing to part with the veteran if it gives them an extra pick in the draft and saves money.”
A former undrafted free agent, Jones has played eight seasons for the Patriots. He was a depth cornerback on the team when they won the Super Bowl following the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
In 2022, Jones became a permanent starter. During 2023, he had 48 combined tackles and 7 pass defenses in 14 games.