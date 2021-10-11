Devastating Injury Expected to End Season for Steelers Star JuJu Smith-Schuster [REPORT]

The Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a victory over the Denver Broncos. While the game added a notch in the win column, it feels much more like a loss.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Twitter that star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Steelers expected to put JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve and are fearful he will miss rest of the season after injuring his shoulder vs Broncos, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 11, 2021

On the first play of the fifth drive, midway through the second quarter, Smith-Schuster went in motion on a jet sweep, taking the handoff from Ben Roethlisberger. He was tackled hard, yet cleanly, by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

Jackson undercut Smith-Schuster’s legs on the tackle, and during the collision, Smith-Schuster’s right arm/shoulder area took a nasty blow.

Following the play, Jackson celebrated and flexed his muscles at the Heinz Field fans. Unbeknownst to Jackson, Smith-Schuster was still down on the ground, writhing in pain.

“You talked about how violent he could be; there’s an example,” said broadcaster Brandon Gaudin of Jackson.

The visible pain on the face of the usually-smiling Smith-Schuster spoke volumes: The injury was severe.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after that game that Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital for evaluation.