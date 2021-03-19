Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Rejects Division Rival, Stays in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a handful of unrestricted free agents leave town this week, but wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not be one of them.

On Friday afternoon Smith-Schuster indicated that he will be staying in Pittsburgh—it’s a one-year contract according to Adam Schefter, senior NFL Insider for ESPN—by sharing the following video clip, one that Steelers players (including Cameron Heyward) have utilized before to reveal that they are remaining in Pittsburgh.

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Contract: The Numbers

According to Field Yates, NFL Insider for ESPN, Smith-Schuster’s one-year contract includes a $7 million signing bonus and $1 million base salary and four voidable years.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract has a $7M signing bonus, $1M base salary and four void years. Pittsburgh pushes more money into future years to squeeze him in under the cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2021

That means that the organization is pushing some of the financial liability of the contract into the future, much like it did with the new contract of franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, which includes four voidable years to spread out the salary cap hit.

Ravens Made a ‘Hard Push’ to Sign Smith-Schuster

Notably, Smith-Schuster appears to have had better offers from other NFL teams, including multi-year agreements.

According to the aforementioned Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens “made a hard push to sign him and he wound up taking significantly less money to go back to the Steelers.”

Here’s the interesting part on Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s one-year deal with Pittsburgh: the Ravens made a hard push to sign him and he wound up taking significantly less money to go back to the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

In fact, if a response to a tweet from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is any indication, Smith-Schuster had “a lot of [Ravens players] and coaches calling” him this week, encouraging him to “come to the other side.”

My bad bro 🤣 had your teammates and coaches calling throughout. I appreciate you guys. Respect you and the org a lot. Best of luck this offseason and see you this yr ✊🏾 https://t.co/t4qiFEqD6i — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Yet the Ravens and Steelers weren’t the only teams who offered one-year contracts. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs offered a one-year deal with $3 million in incentives, close to the $4 million in incentives offered by Baltimore.

Sources tell me these were the other offers KC 8 mill with 3 mill incentives

Steelers 8 mill

Baltimore 9 mill 4 incentives — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s ‘Secret Suitor’

Finally, JuJu Smith-Schuster also had what Schefter described as a ‘secret suitor,’ that being the Philadelphia Eagles, who apparently offered him a multi-year contract, though there’s no indication that the Eagles courted him as hard as, say, the Ravens.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also turned down more money on a multi-year deal from the Eagles than he took to return to the Steelers, per source. The Eagles’ were a secret suitor. But Smith-Schuster loved Pittsburgh and its fans too much to leave. https://t.co/X8gitZYxwd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Smith-Schuster Takes to Social Media

Naturally, in the wake of the news, which was officially announced by the Steelers late on Friday afternoon, Smith-Schuster took to social media and left Steelers fans with the following messages:

Pittsburgh, you’ve had my back for 4 years. I got yours. pic.twitter.com/QKBNTicG80 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Last but not least, he also replied to a “family ties” tweet from fellow Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, one that tags other players from Pittsburgh’s offense, including former Steelers fourth-string quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, who recently signed a futures contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

