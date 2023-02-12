Ex-Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Pre-Super Bowl Drip Goes Viral, Fans React

JuJu Smith-Schuster has always had a unique sense of style, so when he showed up at Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium we knew he’d be putting on a show. On the biggest day of the NFL year, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wanted to turn heads. And he did.

Walking through the corridor on the way to the Kansas City Chiefs locker room, quarterback Patrick Mahomes donned a three-piece suit and flash pair of sunglasses like the former MVP he is. Smith-Schuster made his entrance in a more eccentric manner sporting a pale green kilt, black combat boots and beret, and a white military-inspired button-down shirt with collar.

This is no surprise for those who have followed Smith-Schuster throughout his career. The social media and NFL star has had a unique sense of style his entire career and has turned plenty of heads with his fashion over the years.

Once the video of Smith-Schuster’s entrance hit social media, NFL fans immediately responded. Though he’s from Southern California and of Samoan heritage, fans asked where the bagpipes were and if he is Scottish.

Some people couldn’t get past the idea that an NFL player wore a “skirt” to the Super Bowl.

They obviously don’t know JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Fans React to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Pregame Super Bowl Outfit

To Pittsburgh Steelers fans, JuJu Smith-Schuster wearing a kilt as his pregame Super Bowl outfit did not surprise. Kansas City Chiefs fans, however, are still getting to know the 26-year-old.

One fan likened Smith-Schuster’s kilt to the skirts that Girl Scouts wear.

Juju selling thin mints at his #SuperBowl concession booth pic.twitter.com/OSIchwMULj — Mookie in the Morning (@Mookie94Rock) February 12, 2023

While another fan tweeted that he had more of the Scrooge McDuck look.

He dressed like Scrooge McDuck https://t.co/0MgVRRAaZ9 — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) February 12, 2023

If the Kansas City Chiefs lose, blame JuJu Smith-Schuster’s outfit.

Eagles by 50 https://t.co/TxVS8AfNQ9 — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) February 12, 2023

Brian Cotter had a similar thought choosing the Eagles over the Chiefs merely because of his clothes.

For this alone , Go Eagles 😂 https://t.co/sER40k7KXY — Brian Cotter (@btcotter) February 12, 2023

One Chiefs fan took a different approach by defending his favorite team’s wide receiver by tweeting, “Don’t want to hear any JuJu/kilt slander. Andre 3000 and Sean Connery rocked one so it’s officially cool. Let our guy pull up confident.”

Don’t want to hear any JuJu/kilt slander. Andre 3000 and Sean Connery rocked one so it’s officially cool. Let our guy pull up confident.. https://t.co/y3YWZMiGRh — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) February 12, 2023

“As a man of Scottish heritage on both sides of the family, I full support JuJu’s kilt,” one fan tweeted.

Pro Football Focus posted a tweet asking fans to finish the sentence: JuJu’s pregame outfit is ______.

One fan replied, “Eagles by 600.”

An Eagles fan had no words, only this:

Herald responded, “Trash no one actually thinks that looks good right.”

Fayzey looked at Smith-Schuster’s skirt as a positive. “Plenty of dudes are in the comments hyper-fixated on what another dude wears, which is a pleasant surprise. Love to see that the NFL family is breaking down the walls of toxic masculinity, which used to label checking out a dude’s outfit as problematic,” he tweeted.

“Going to feel really silly if they lose and he’s crying in his kilt,” another fan tweeted.

“Missing bagpipes, clearly,” tweeted a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.

“Going to be a meme when he finishes the game with 2 catches for 11 yards,” Sam Harris replied.

No matter what the response, JuJu Smith-Schuster got exactly what he was aiming for. The world is talking about him.