Steelers Urged to Consider Both Former Rival OC, Potential Blockbuster QB Trade

There are still four weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL season. But the rumor mill has already begun in full force for a lot of teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have an opening at offensive coordinator and injury behind center.

With that in mind, The Athletic’s Robert Mays had intriguing changes at both key positions that he floated as possibilities for Pittsburgh.

“If the Steelers decide, ‘Hey, we did the Kenny Pickett thing, even if we didn’t put him in the best position, we still think this isn’t our best path forward,’ are they a team that could look to take a big swing and try to go get somebody like this?” Mays said on The Athletic Football Show on December 14.

The “somebody like this” quarterback Mays was suggesting was Chicago Bears former first-round pick Justin Fields.

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have been mentioned as a potential destination for Fields. Fan Buzz’s Matt Lombardo connected the Steelers to Fields as “a bit of a wild card” team on November 29.

But Mays went one step further in his speculation. In addition to a Fields trade, Mays proposed an offensive coordinator candidate for the Steelers if they acquire Fields.

“I’ve got an interesting name for you if you’re picking a coordinator to do this with … Greg Roman,” Mays said to co-host and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels.

Roman served as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-22. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won regular season MVP in 2019 with Roman as his play caller.