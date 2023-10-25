Proposed Trade Ships Steelers 3-Time All-Pro Safety

In the Denver Broncos secondary, all eyes are on whether the team will move first-team All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain before the NFL trade deadline. But the Broncos have another potential trade chip in the secondary with safety Justin Simmons.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr proposed the Pittsburgh Steelers landing Simmons in exchange for a 2024 third-round selection.

“While this may seem odd, given that the Steelers are settled at the position, Simmons could break open the defense and allow all of its component parts to spread their wings,” Orr wrote. “Safeties are valuable, especially rangy ones, in a division where the more physical the secondary, the better its chances of survival.”

Simmons has made second-team All-Pro in three of the past four seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022). The year that he didn’t, 2020, he made the Pro Bowl.

This season, Simmons has posted 28 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, with 1 interception and 1 pass defense.

Steelers Going All-In on Defense?

As Orr argued, it would be a bit strange to see the Steelers sacrifice a significant draft pick to add a defensive veteran. Pittsburgh already possesses seven defensive backs who are at least 27 years old, including two safeties who are 28 or older — Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee.

Simmons will turn 30 on November 19.

But Orr argued there isn’t an offensive player the Steelers can acquire at the trade deadline to take the unit to the next level. So, if the Steelers hope to land a player who could impact this year’s team, Orr noted it will have to come on defense.

“Pittsburgh is not one offensive upgrade away from becoming an elite offense, but Simmons could get the Steelers to the territory where, if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs as a low seed, it would have a better chance of completely upending an opponent by showing them something they haven’t shown all season, or simply overwhelming them with experience in the secondary and creating that critical turnover,” Orr wrote. “This would remind me a little of when they plucked Minkah Fitzpatrick away from the Dolphins in 2019.”

The Steelers acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick for a 2020 first-round pick during the 2019 season.

Simmons starting next to Fitzpatrick is an intriguing possibility. The two safeties have combined to make six All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls since 2019.

How S Justin Simmons Could Fit With the Steelers

Pittsburgh underwent significant changes to its secondary during the offseason. The team would be seeking more alterations if it acquired Simmons.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old would start alongside Fitzpatrick. That would move Neal and Kazee into reserve roles.

If the Steelers acquired Simmons, Pittsburgh would instantly have one of the best safety duos in the NFL. Last season, Simmons and Fitzpatrick were tied for the league lead with 6 interceptions.

Simmons also had 5 interceptions in both 2020 and 2021. Fitzpatrick posted 5 interceptions in 2019 and 4 picks in 2021.

Having Simmons would also give the Steelers additional flexibility in their secondary. Kazee could play more at cornerback or in the slot while Neal could see the field in running situations. That’s where he’s had the most success this season according to Pro Football Focus.

Simmons would undoubtably take the Steelers defense to another level. For that reason, acquiring Simmons is one of a couple splashes that are possibilities for the Steelers before the NFL trade deadline.