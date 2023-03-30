Steelers ‘Close to a Deal’ with Former 1st Round Pro Bowler: Report

Another reunion, orchestrated by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is in the works. And, no, it’s not with Bud Dupree (though it looks like that could be actually happening). According to a report by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are close to a deal with former first-round safety Keanu Neal. Should they seal that deal, Neal would be reunited with fellow safety Damontae Kazee. The two were drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in back-to-back drafts (2016, 2017) and went on to play briefly for the Dallas Cowboys.

Steelers are close to a deal with former Tampa Bay safety Keanu Neal, who was 17th overall pick in 2016, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 30, 2023

The 17th overall draft pick from Florida earned Pro Bowl honors in his second NFL season by registering an interception, three forced fumbles, six passes defended and 116 tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.

The injury bug bit him hard in the seasons that followed. He then tore his ACL in the 2018 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and suffered a second consecutive season-ending injury after tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 3 of 2019. Coming off the devastating injuries, he played 14 of 15 games in 2020 and in 31 others since.

If Neal joins the Steelers, it’ll be his fourth team in as many seasons. After five years in Atlanta, he played with Dallas in the middle linebacker role in 2021 before heading east to suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Neal projects as a free safety and could be a depth piece behind Minkah Fitzpatrick.