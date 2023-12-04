Steelers Receive ‘Not Good’ Injury Update on QB Kenny Pickett: Report

Things went from bad to worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 3. Not only did they fall to the Arizona Cardinals in embarrassing fashion, 24-10, but quarterback Kenny Pickett left with an ankle injury.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that Pickett will need surgery to repair the ankle. In the worst case scenario, Pickett will miss Pittsburgh’s next four games.

“UPDATE: Kenny Pickett will have a surgical procedure Monday on his injured ankle and expected to be out 2-4 weeks, per sources,” tweeted Dulac.

Pickett entered Week 13 on the injury report because of his ankle. Then while scrambling on third-and-goal with a little more than 5 minutes to go in the second quarter, Pickett’s hurt his ankle worse.

He left the game and didn’t return. In the second half, the CBS broadcast caught Pickett on the sideline in a walking boot.