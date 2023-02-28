Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Reveals Changes He’s Making for 2023 Season

You’ve heard of Big Ben. But do you know Big Kenny? Well, you’re about to meet him. Eager to take that second-year leap that Mike Tomlin consistently preaches after his players’ rookie campaigns, Kenny Pickett wasted no time getting back to work. After a week off to regroup and recover from year one, he returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers training facility to begin his personal offseason workout routine for year two.

One of Pickett’s two goals during the months leading up to training camp is bulking up. While nothing will make him taller than 6-foot-3, he can add weight/muscle. He’s shown he’s not afraid to take hits, but at 220, Pickett’s at minimum 100 pounds lighter than defensive linemen who have him in their sights.

“In the combine training, I got a little too lean, I would say,” Pickett said on the January 19 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I was a little under 220. I want to get a little bit bigger for this season. You’re training for the 40, the (shuttle), you’re not training to be a football player, you’re kind of doing the drills. I wanted to perform well in those, so then I was playing catch-up after that, trying to gain some weight. I want to gain a little bit more weight and have a little bit more muscle mass on me getting into the season after experiencing a lot of these hits.”

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Works in Offseason to Elevate His Game in 2023

The second of Kenny Pickett’s offseason goals is to improve footwork. One of the traits Mike Tomlin loves in his young QB is his mobility. Now he just needs to be smarter about it. He quickly learned the speed of linemen in the pros is at a different level than what he saw at Pitt. Escaping those defenders whose singular focus is to pummel you into submission is a good way to help combat vicious hits.

“Extending play, I could do it at the college level at like 50%, pretty much jogging,” Pickett said. “Linemen aren’t as fast at the college level. In the NFL, they’re just as fast, if not faster than I am. So the sense of urgency, I would say, when I was escaping, was definitely heightened.”

The ability to shrug off defenders, something his predecessor Ben Roethlisberger was well-known for, will help Pickett’s game tremendously.

“It’s tying in what we’re doing offensively now to my footwork,” Pickett said. “Footwork is a huge thing for me. I think if I can get my feet right, then usually the ball goes where I need it to go. I’ll continue to work on off-platform throws, as well. Getting outside the pocket is something I did a lot better toward the back end of the year, extending plays and giving guys chances down the field.”

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Works Out with Teammates Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Mitch Trubisky

About a month after getting back to a workout routine, Pickett started throwing. And who better to throw to than his receivers? Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Connor Heyward and Calvin Austin III headed to south Florida with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to work on some drills.

Other Improvements Will Help Kenny Pickett Avoid Injury

Per Pro Football Focus, Kenny Pickett scrambled 29 times and took 30.0 sacks in his rookie season. He suffered two concussions in an eight-game span, dire consequences for any player let alone one in his first year.

After his second concussion, Pickett was urged by doctors to switch helmets. The Riddell Tru-Fit Axiom helmet has a performance liner and face protection system designed to improve impact response and prevent concussions. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and guard James Daniels wear the same helmet. The cutting-edge, custom-fit helmet is worn by several others, including Patrick Mahomes.

Pickett refuses to alter his aggressive style of play despite the risk of head trauma. He rushed 55 times in 13 games for 537 yards and three scores. His scrambling ability is a large part of what makes the Steelers offense go.

“It’s something I think I’ve done a pretty good job of this year,” Pickett said in a December 22 press conference via The Athletic. “As you said, it’s not coming in the pocket. It’s just it comes with the position. It comes with playing football and it’s going to happen.”