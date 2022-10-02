NFL Fans Roast Steelers Star for Costly Mistake

A new era has begun in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett made his Pittsburgh Steelers pro debut and brought a spark that the offense so desperately needed.

Mike Tomlin made a move very few thought he’d actually make this season and put the rookie Pickett into the game after Mitch Trubisky started the game 7-for-13, with 84 yards, a pick and three sacks.

In an obvious effort to give his team some life, Tomlin put Pickett in the game to start the second half. And there’s no turning back.

Vocal Steelers fans didn’t give Tomlin much of a choice as they alternated between boos at offense and chants of KEN-NY, KEN-NY. A similar scene to what the fans made known first during the Week 2 loss to the Patriots, but even louder this time after Pittsburgh dropped two straight games.

Although it wasn’t enough to pull out a W for a third consecutive loss, the energy shifted as Kenny Pickett took the field and the rookie breathed life into a comatose Pittsburgh Steelers team.

Steelers Fans React to Chase Claypool’s Costly Error

Tipped balls were the demise of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and Kenny Pickett’s first regular season stats).

Pickett didn’t have the ball for long on his first drive after throwing a pick on his first pass — a deep jump ball that Chase Claypool should’ve had. The throw was into double-coverage, sure, but Claypool had his hands on it. Quarterbacks rely on 6’4 guys to come down with that. Instead, in an attempt to tip it back to himself, tipped it into the hands of Jets defender Jordan Whitehead.

According to fantasy football podcaster David J. Gautieri, Claypool has caught just 31 of 75 (41 percent) contested targets in his career coming into the Jets game. “Absolutely unacceptable for a player of his size and athleticism,” he tweeted. “So much wasted potential.”

Claypool’s error cost the Steelers what could’ve been a score on the rookie’s first drive.

CBS sideline reporter A.J. Ross observed an interaction between Claypool and Pickett following the interception. The receiver came over to his new quarterback on the sideline, patting his chest implying to Pickett that the interception was on him. He also dapped Pickett up right after that moment, encouraging him to keep taking shots and trusting in the receiver.

Steelers Fans:

Kenny Pickett’s first career pass ended with an interception that wasn’t his fault — and Pittsburgh Steelers Twitter is peeved.

One fan tweeted, “When was the last time Chase Claypool caught a contested ball? You know, like an NFL receiver.”

Another fan tweeted, “Chase Claypool is 6’4 for literally no reason.”

Nick Farabaugh, a Steelers beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, tweeted, “If he wasn’t listed at 6-foot-4, you would never know Chase Claypool is that tall. Doesn’t play like it on contested catches or with his blocking. Makes little sense.”

Reporter Jarrett Bailey, who covers the NFL for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and the 33rd Team tweeted, “The Steelers should avoid throwing to Chase Claypool downfield at all costs unless there isn’t anyone within a 30 yard radius of him. Dude does not come down with 50-50 balls ever.”

“That Pickett INT is mostly on Chase Claypool though, IMO. How can a guy so big be so bad at contested situations?” tweeted Mike Kennedy.

Julian Routh tweeted, “Lit-er-all-y in Chase Claypool’s hands.”

PensInsider wrote, “Chase Claypool is worthless. In contested situations, he should dominate. He half-stepped that attempt, not nearly aggressive enough going for the ball with another HORRIFICALLY-timed jump in the air, and look what happens?”

“F*** Chase Claypool dude can’t catch shit,” tweeted Nick.

Adam Bittner tweeted, “New QB. Same Chase Claypool jumping falling backward and dropping.”

Steelers fan Matt wrote, “I mean Chase Claypool should probably catch the football there i think that’s why he was drafted.”

