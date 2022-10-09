Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Responds to ‘Filthy’ Late Hits, Multiple Fights With Bills

As devastating a beat-down as the Pittsburgh Steelers took at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett had an admirable first regular season start. It’s just sad the team couldn’t rally to put any points on the board outside the first-quarter field goal.

Kicker Chris Boswell missed two field goal attempts, but it didn’t really matter as the Bills whomped the Steelers 38-3.

In his debut as the Steelers starting quarterback, Pickett went 34 of 52 for 327 yards and one interception. To throw for over 300 yards against a defense as fierce as Buffalo’s is nothing to scoff at. He has a promising future in Pittsburgh.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-broadcast analyst Tony Romo said Pickett showed tremendous poise and decision-making. “This is your first start, on the road, against a challenging opponent. Pretty impressive.”

But two Bills players made attempts to put an early end to Pickett’s rookie season.

The latter hit came in the game’s final moments when Pickett scrambled right to throw. As he let go of the ball, Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson hit the quarterback low, bending his leg back. Expectedly so, the rookie didn’t take kindly to the tackle and let him know about it by shoving Lawson, and a fight ensued between both sides.

Kenny Pickett ain’t going down without a fight pic.twitter.com/wJ8zlqyZhN — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 9, 2022

Guard James Daniels played peacemaker to take Pickett out of harm’s way once Lawson finally loosened his grip on the quarterback’s facemask.

“It’s a legal hit, he’s outside the pocket,” Romo explained during the broadcast. “But that’s the moxie that we talk about with Pickett. He’s competitive. And you see he doesn’t like losing, as no great quarterback ever would. He’s frustrated.”

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Shares Words with ‘Brother’ After Brutal Late Hit

Shaq Lawson wasn’t the first Buffalo Bills defender who tried to put an early end to Kenny Pickett’s day. Equally as egregious was a tackle by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, Pickett’s former Pitt Panthers teammate.

With a minute left in the first quarter, Pickett tucked and ran with the ball. As he slid, Hamlin came in to make a tackle, which was visibly late though a flag was not thrown.

Damar Hamlin's filthy — or as the ref called it, 'legal' — hit on Kenny Pickett:pic.twitter.com/Flf834qIYk — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) October 9, 2022

Daniels, the peacemaker in the second scuffle, took issue with the late hit and defended his quarterback, launching Hamiln out of bounds.

Ironically, prior to the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers social media team tweeted a video of a nice moment shared between Pickett and Hamlin.

Pat Narduzzi, who coached them both at Pitt, retweeted the video writing, “Love this!!!! Kenny Pickett and Damar Hamlin, brothers for life!”

Narduzzi probably didn’t “love” the hit Hamlin put his former quarterback.

Neither did Pickett. “I’ve got to watch it again but, in my opinion, I felt like he went after my knee after I threw it,” Pickett said in a postgame press conference. “That’s it. Tempers flare. I don’t care. I’m gonna keep playing ’til the last play of the game, and that was it. So, all good with me.”