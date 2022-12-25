Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett Delivers Heartfelt Message After Beating Raiders

It wasn’t quite as dramatic, and there weren’t quite the same stakes, but the Pittsburgh Steelers once again erased a deficit in the final minute against the Las Vegas Raiders nearly 50 years to the day after the Immaculate Reception.

However, not only did the Steelers beat the Raiders, 13-10, a day after the 50th anniversary of the legendary NFL play, the win came four days following the death of former Steelers running back Franco Harris.

So after the victory, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett dedicated the team’s comeback victory against the Raiders to the Hall of Fame running back.

“It’s an incredibly special night, obviously,” Pickett told NFL Network sideline reporter Allison Williams. “Dedicating this game to Franco. We all wore his jersey [before the game].

“I felt like he was with us tonight, and definitely on that last drive, you saw Najee [Harris] making some great plays. So it was really special.”

"I felt like he was with us tonight."@kennypickett10 and the @steelers honored Franco Harris in the best way possible tonight. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gg9Z7DwzOX — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Pickett connected with fellow rookie George Pickens for the game-winning touchdown with 46 seconds remaining in regulation. Prior to the score, the Steelers had trailed the Raiders since the 6:38 mark of the first quarter.

It was a fitting end to a week that started in celebration of the Immaculate Reception and then was interrupted by tragedy with Harris’ death. For the play’s anniversary, the Steelers were set to retire Harris’ number at halftime of the Steelers-Raiders matchup on Christmas Eve, but he died on December 20.

The Steelers still held a ceremony in a revised fashion.

Steelers Honor Franco Harris With Pregame Attire

The organization still retired Harris’ number at halftime of the Steelers-Raiders primetime matchup, but the honoring for the former running back began before the game.

Walking into Acrisure Stadium, Steelers players wore Harris jerseys on Christmas Eve. The team’s Twitter account showcased several of the team’s stars donning the running back’s No. 32.

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

Tomlin joined the festivities after the game, wearing a Harris jersey during his postgame press conference. The player wore his jersey again after the game too.

Mike Tomlin wearing a Franco Harris jersey postgame. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Os2GbfeLZK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 25, 2022

Steelers players are all leaving and headed home wearing Franco Harris jerseys — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 25, 2022

Harris caught a deflected pass on a play that would later be called the Immaculate Reception to beat the Raiders, 13-7, in the 1972 AFC Divisional round on December 23. The 50th anniversary was Friday afternoon.

The Steelers’ celebration of the play and the No. 32 retirement ceremony planned for December 24 turned more into a tribute for Harris after his death. Steelers owner Art Rooney II presented a Harris jersey to the running back’s wife, Dana, and son, Dok, at halftime.

An emotional moment in Pittsburgh as Franco Harris' #32 jersey is officially retired. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cpbufU6qgG — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Steelers Remain Alive in Playoff Hunt

Overall, it hasn’t been the year most Steelers fans wanted. Still, the team has won five of seven since the bye week to improve to 7-8 with two weeks remaining.

Not only do the Steelers still have a shot at a winning record, but they are mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race.

The Steelers are one of four teams sitting at 7-8 in the AFC and while none of those teams are currently in a playoff spot, they could all be one game back if the Miami Dolphins and/or Los Angeles Chargers lose on December 25 and 26.

To earn a spot, the Steelers will have to win their final two games and receive a lot of help. Steelers fans, though, will remember unlikely help came just last season in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who held the worst record in the league, beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

Strange things happen this time of year in the NFL. Sometimes, even immaculate things. Fans can’t count out the Steelers just yet.

Regardless of the Steelers’ playoff situation, though, the Week 16 victory belonged to Harris.