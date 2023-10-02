Steelers Receive Good News on QB Kenny Pickett Injury: Report

The specifics of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s knee injury are still not available. But the knee ailment is not considered to be serious.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on October 2 that Pickett “will be fine.”

While that rules out a season-ending injury, which would be the worst case scenario for Pickett and the Steelers, as Dulac’s tweet indicates, it’s unclear if the second-year quarterback will be ready to face the Baltimore Ravens on October 8.

Pickett suffered his knee injury on a fourth-down sack during the third quarter against the Houston Texans in Week 3. He didn’t return after suffering the injury.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Reportedly Avoids Serious Injury

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Steelers in Houston. First, the offense had just 63 yards in the first half, as the Texans sprinted out to a 16-0 lead.

The Steelers finally established their rushing attack during the third quarter, which led to two field goals. In an effort to pull within a single score, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin elected to go for fourth-and-1 at the Houston 33-yard line on the team’s next possession.

The play essentially ended the Steelers comeback attempt, as Pickett took a sack. Making it worse, it looked like the team also lost Pickett to a serious injury.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada called a pass out of shotgun formation on the fourth-down play. After getting sacked, Pickett immediately grabbed for his right knee.

He needed assistance to leave the field. Shortly thereafter, the Steelers ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Anytime a player grabs for their knee on the field after a play, it’s hard not to immediately think of the worst case scenario. The good news for Pittsburgh is that apparently won’t be the case for Pickett.

Could Mitch Trubisky Start in Week 5 Against Ravens?

The second-year signal caller avoided a season-ending injury. Still, that doesn’t mean he will be ready to suit up in Week 5.

The good news is the Steelers have an early bye week this year. The team only has one more game before that bye week during Week 6.

The bad news is that one game is against the Ravens, who, at least in the early going, appear to be Pittsburgh’s biggest obstacle in the AFC North division race this year.

If Pickett can’t play on October 8, the Steelers will turn to veteran backup Mitch Trubisky. In five starts for Pittsburgh last year, Trubisky went 2-3.

During seven appearances, he posted a 65% completion percentage and average 7 yards per pass. He also had 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Trubisky appeared in relief for Pickett against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium last season. Trubisky completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown during that relief appearance, but he also tossed 3 interceptions.

Pickett returned to start the rematch versus the Ravens last year. He led the Steelers to a dramatic last minute fourth-quarter comeback to beat Baltimore, 16-13.

The Steelers have yet to update Pickett’s status. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s optimism that Pickett will play.

“Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett is not expected to miss much if any time due to the knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game, per sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “Pickett could try to push this week vs. Baltimore but the team also knows it has a bye the next week and could opt to rest him.”

Pickett has completed 60.6% of his passes for 803 yards this season. He also has 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.